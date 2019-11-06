Others
Igala Cultural Group Honours Achema 20 Years After Death
The Igala Cultural and Development Association Board of Trustees Committee has celebrated one of it’s icons, Dr Steven Makoji Achema 20 years after his death.
Achema was senior Senior Special Assistant to President Olusegun Obasanjo who died in a ghastly motor accident on Murtala Mohammed bridge along Abuja-Lokoja road on 6th November, 1999.
But speaking at a press conference as part of activities lineup to launch ‘Ujache Campaign Movement,’ the leader of the group, Dr Yakubu Ugwolawo, said they are made-up of over 500 groups that wants to resuscitate the ideas of their late icons.
“We wish to announce to all Igala sons and daughters that an Ujache Campaign Movement will be launched at Idah on Friday, 8th November, 2019.”
“All Igala sons and daughters are to come to our ancestral home for this epoch making event, ” Ugwolawo said.
Ugwolawo who said the Igala nation is spread in over 12 states, added that they gave President Muhammadu Buhari over 50 percent of the votes in 2019 with little compensation.
On the forth coming election in the state, Ugwolawo, called on all the people of the state to come out enmass and vite, calling on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the federal government to encourage the citizens to vote.
“We wish to call on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as an unbiased electoral umpire not to be tempted by the craftiness of political gladiators to insult the sensibility of the people by putting in place deliberate rigging machineries in the forthcoming gubernatorial election,” Ugwolawo added.
MOST READ
Balogun Inferno: Sanwo-Olu To Embark On Regeneration Of Lagos Island
Kaduna Scholarship Board Seeks Assembly’s Intervention In Policy Review
Jonathan, Alaibe, Wike Absent At Bayelsa PDP Mega Rally
4,000 Athletes To Participate In Ekiti Marathon Race
Reps To Probe Chinda, Onyema Others Over PDP Caucus Leadership
APC, PDP Differ Over Appeal Court Judgement On Ekiti South Senatorial Poll
Google Curates Lagos Traffic, Transport Fare In Maps
MOST POPULAR
-
CRIME17 hours ago
Monarch Flees Edo Community As Youths Raze Palace
-
COVER STORIES18 hours ago
Minimum Wage: Labour Sets Dec 31 Deadline For Govs
-
COVER STORIES18 hours ago
Reps Raise The Alarm Over Possible Ebola Outbreak
-
OPINION16 hours ago
Is Pantami Right On USSD Directive?
-
OPINION16 hours ago
Abba Kyari: Our Man, Their Target
-
POLITICS17 hours ago
APC, PDP Working Together In Zamfara – Gummi
-
NEWS8 hours ago
JUST IN: Appeal Court Sacks Senate Spokesman, Dayo Adeyeye
-
NEWS17 hours ago
APC Cautions PMB Over Gov Tambuwal’s Congratulatory Message