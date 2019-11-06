Igala Cultural Group Honours Achema 20 Years After Death

The Igala Cultural and Development Association Board of Trustees Committee has celebrated one of it’s icons, Dr Steven Makoji Achema 20 years after his death.

Achema was senior Senior Special Assistant to President Olusegun Obasanjo who died in a ghastly motor accident on Murtala Mohammed bridge along Abuja-Lokoja road on 6th November, 1999.

But speaking at a press conference as part of activities lineup to launch ‘Ujache Campaign Movement,’ the leader of the group, Dr Yakubu Ugwolawo, said they are made-up of over 500 groups that wants to resuscitate the ideas of their late icons.

“We wish to announce to all Igala sons and daughters that an Ujache Campaign Movement will be launched at Idah on Friday, 8th November, 2019.”

“All Igala sons and daughters are to come to our ancestral home for this epoch making event, ” Ugwolawo said.

Ugwolawo who said the Igala nation is spread in over 12 states, added that they gave President Muhammadu Buhari over 50 percent of the votes in 2019 with little compensation.

On the forth coming election in the state, Ugwolawo, called on all the people of the state to come out enmass and vite, calling on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the federal government to encourage the citizens to vote.

“We wish to call on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as an unbiased electoral umpire not to be tempted by the craftiness of political gladiators to insult the sensibility of the people by putting in place deliberate rigging machineries in the forthcoming gubernatorial election,” Ugwolawo added.

