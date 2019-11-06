Improving Civil – Security Cooperation, Rebuilding Trust Remains UN Priority- Kallon

The United Nations Resident and Humanitarian coordinator in Nigeria, Mr Edward Kallon has said that Civil-Security Cooperation and rebuilding trust, remains UN’s priority at a time when Nigeria is facing multi-faceted and multi-dimensional humanitarian and development challenges in various parts of the country.

Kallon said having reached its 10th year, the protracted crisis in the north-eastern states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe remains the largest humanitarian crisis, with over 7 million people still in need of humanitarian assistance.

He stated this on Wednesday in Maiduguri during the opening ceremony of a 3-day workshop on Civil Security Cooperation In Humanitarian Intervention in the Northeast, organised by the United Nations in conjunction with the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster and Social Development, and Borno state government.

Noting that the crisis deserves sustained attention and renewed commitment, Kallon said over the past ten years, over 35,000 people have lost their lives in the crisis.

He said about 14,000 were civilians, but many others were members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

“The crisis has also had a heavy toll on aid workers and the past year has marked a turning point in our response. Aid workers, whether they are working for the United Nations, international or national NGOs or ministries, departments and agencies, have increasingly become the target of attacks by non-state armed groups, criminals and petty thieves.

“Ten aid workers, all Nigerians, have died as a result of violence perpetrated by Boko Haram and other non-state armed groups in the past 18 months. Six of our colleagues are still held hostage.

Though we are still saving the life of many every single day, we are also working within a continuously shrinking humanitarian space, and have reduced access to vulnerable people due to insecurity and a complex operational environment.

“As of this year, two more LGAs have become out-of-reach for the humanitarian community. While we strive to improve the quality of services to people we reach, there are now an estimated 1.2 million people who cannot be reached by the humanitarian community and represent an estimated 50 per cent increase in geographic space and a 30 per cent increase in numbers of people in comparison to last year.

“Preserving humanitarian access to the affected population within the current context of the affected states will continue to be the most critical and challenging element to ensuring a response commensurate to the needs in 2020 and beyond.

“Armed conflicts may not be preventable, but there are rules that apply, and they have limits. Adherence and observation of laws of armed conflict is a must. Pain and losses cannot be avoided but they can be reduced.

Nigeria, as a sovereign state, is faced with the continued fragmentation of different factions of Non State Actors, the increase in criminal activities and use of asymmetrical warfare, as well as complex conflict dynamics.

“Together with the Government, we have built a transparent humanitarian response.

Together we have established civil-military coordination mechanisms where we regularly share information, promote common situational awareness, discuss operational issues and troubleshoot them to the best of our abilities, but also exchange information on security incidents and their consequences on the civilian populations in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states”, Kallon said.

He said over 700 people trained, half of them from the Armed Forces, have developed critical skills and capacities to work in complex humanitarian situations, adding that they were trained by OCHA as well as other partners to explore new ways of fostering people’s rights and ensure their protection in some of the most difficult asymmetric conflict situations in the world today.

