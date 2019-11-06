Joint Security Operatives Arrest 42 Suspected Kidnappers, Others

The Special Joint Counter Kidnapping operation involving the Nigeria Police and other security agencies have arrested about 42 suspects, involved in kidnapping, one chance, car thieves among others.

Speaking at a press briefing while parading the suspects, the FCT police commissioner, CP Bala Ciroma said “we are confident that the strategies adopted including partnership with key community stakeholders and the creation of new divisions will go a long way to nip crime in the bud in the FCT.”

He further gave a breakdown of the suspects as follows: arrest of 31 kidnap suspects, two rape suspects, two car thieves, five one chance fraudsters, to impersonators.

Exhibits recovered are five locally fabricated firearms, four catridges, ten vehicles – (two immobile), six cutlasses, large quantity of indian hemp, three face masks, one sim card and charms.

According to the CP, the Joint Counter Kidnapping Operation involving the Police, the Military and other Security agencies tagged Operation Sharan Daji successfully arrested 26 persons reasonably suspected to be part of different kidnap syndicates operating along Kuje, Rubochi, Kwali and Abaji axis.

The suspects include Usman Abdullahi, 40 years and 25 others.

Similarly, on 28 October 2019, acting on a tip off Police Operatives attached to Gwagwalada Area Command arrested Juri Abubakar, 30 years a member of a kidnap syndicate at Yangoji.

The suspect stated that he supplies food to other members of the syndicate who threatened to kidnap the victim.

The prompt intervention of police operatives led to the apprehension of the suspect before the ‘ransom’ was delivered.

CP Ciroma said concerted efforts are being made to arrest one Ibrahim, Usman , Dahiru, Jayah, Saidu, Awalu all male and members of the syndicate.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

