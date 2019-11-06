Jonathan, Alaibe, Wike Absent At Bayelsa PDP Mega Rally

…as Five PDP Governors, Peter Obi declare support for Sen. Douye Diri

Former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan on Wednesday topped the list of party leaders that were absent the mega rally organised by the Peoples Democratic Party in Bayelsa state in support of the party Governorship flag bearer for the November 16th election, Senator Douye Diri.

Also absent at the mega rally were the Governor of Rivers State, Nyosome Wike and the former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Chief Ndutimi Alaibe.

But the mega rally, which was witnessed by a record crowd of supporters and five Governors, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, Emeka Ihedioha, Imo; Seyi Makinde, Oyo while the Governor of was represented by his deputy, Dr Kelechi Igwe. Also Governors of Sokoto, Aminu Tambuwa was present. They all declared their support for the candidature of Senator Douye Diri.

Also in attendance were the Secretary of the PDP Board of Trustee and Former Senate President, Senator Aldophus Wabara and the Vice Presidential candidate of the PDP, Peter Obi, the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe and PDP National Women leader, Hajia Mariam Waziri.

The National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, said only a tested, articulate and experienced public servant in the mould of Senator Douye Diri, the candidate of the PDP would continue with the exemplary developmental exploits of the Governor Seriake Dickson led administration.

Secondus called out Bayelsans to reject the opposition All Progressives Congress to prevent the enviable legacies of the PDP administration of Dickson from being destroyed by the APC and its candidate, Chief David Lyon who they said lacked the requisite capacity to govern Bayelsa.

Prince Uche Secondus, said that it was rather unfortunate that the APC presented an unelectable candidate lacking in capacity to represent himself, Bayelsa and Ijaw people for the governorship of the state.

Secondus said that the APC and its leaders should tender an open apology to the People of Bayelsa and Nigerians for presenting such a candidate as David Lyon to Bayelsa for the position of governor.

He said that the leader of the APC in the state, and Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva did not show love for his native Bayelsa when he left competent citizens with the requisite academic qualifications and experience to come up with the barely literate candidate of the APC.

Secondus said that the unprecedented crowd and massive number of APC members who defected to the PDP in their thousands was a clear message that Bayelsans have rejected the APC.

The PDP National Chairman took a swipe at the APC which he said had damaged the country and inflicted hardship on the people since it took over political control at the centre since 2015.

Secondus noted that the party which wrested control òf the Presidency from a son of Bayelsa has deliberately refused to embark on developmental projects in state and should be paid back with rejection.

“As soon as they took over in 2015, the entire system collapsed, the government collapsed, security collapsed, hunger came in, banking and everything collapsed in the country. Will you vote for them?

“The country has been damaged by APC government. Do not be deceived, this country has been damaged, our electoral process has been damaged, it is only PDP that can rescue it.

“When you are a governor, you must speak to an international community, you must speak to the nation, it is not a village affair, we don’t want people who will go there and be intimidated, and they cannot represent Bayelsa.”

“The security agencies should not allow themselves to be used by APC to ruin this election, the country is suffering because of the damage done to our election. We don’t want a repetition of what happened in Rivers. All those in Authority should Peace to prevail.

Stop damaging the country, people are in hunger, let’s start from Bayelsa, to practice free and fair election, OBE man one vote,” He added

In his speech, Governor of Bayelsa State, Honourable Seriake Dickson said the PDP is the only platform that has given Bayelsa and the Ijaw nation a voice and brought a lot of fortunes to the people.

Dickson, who noted that the restoration government had weathered what he described as political storms from 2015 to date, expressed confidence that the party would celebrate victory once again come November 16.

He therefore urged all eligible voters to turn out enmase and vote Diri/Lawrence ticket to ensure continuity of the good works started by his administration.

“The umbrella is the party that has shielded us from all storms. The PDP is the only party that has given us a face. Our party has overwhelming majority at all levels from the state to the National Assembly.

“Here is a message to those in uniform services who will be told to rig the election. Know clearly that our people are ready to vote for peace, stability and investments in all its ramifications. While we call for professionalism, the world should know that Bayelsa is the heartland of the PDP.”

Also speaking, Governor of Bauchi State and chairman of the PDP National Campaign Council, Senator Bala Mohammed described Bayelsa as strategic to the economic wellbeing of the country.

Senator Mohammed who is also Chairman of the National Campaign Council, urged the people not to allow what he termed as forces of darkness to prevail in the coming election.

Speaking on behalf of other PDP governors, Governor of Sokoto State Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal said the party is aware of the APC’s plan to rig the election, stressing that the mammoth crowd is a clear testimony that Bayelsa is a PDP state.

Also in his speech, the PDP Governorship candidate, Senator Douye Diri, said he would prioritise the completion of the three senatorial roads, Agge Deep Seaport and Brass National Liquefied Natural Gas project when elected into office, through partnership with multinationals oil companies operating in the state.

Senator Diri ascribed his emergence as PDP candidate to the grace of God, the efforts of Governor Dickson and the good people of against all odds.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

