JUST IN: Appeal Court Sacks Senate Spokesman, Dayo Adeyeye

40 mins ago

The Kaduna Division of the Court of Appeal on Wednesday sacked Senate spokesman, Dayo Adeyeye, of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the National Assembly.

In a ruling, the appellate court declared Senator Biodun Olujimi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), winner of the Ekiti South senatorial election.

More Details Soon..

