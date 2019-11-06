NEWS
JUST IN: Appeal Court Sacks Senate Spokesman, Dayo Adeyeye
The Kaduna Division of the Court of Appeal on Wednesday sacked Senate spokesman, Dayo Adeyeye, of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the National Assembly.
In a ruling, the appellate court declared Senator Biodun Olujimi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), winner of the Ekiti South senatorial election.
More Details Soon..
