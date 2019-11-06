Kaduna Scholarship Board Seeks Assembly’s Intervention In Policy Review

The Executive Secretary Kaduna state scholarship board Alhaji Hassan Rilwan seeks assembly’s intervention to assist the board to do some upward reviews on some critical aspect of the scholarship so as to be able to run the board better.

Alhaji Hassan made this known when he appeared before the house committee on education to defend their budget.

Adding that the board is also trying to remove subjectivity so that only qualified and the indigene of the state can be the priority for the scholarship awards.

According to him, the criteria for the scholarship is going to be for Kaduna citizens either by residency or birth.

Adding that the board is going to channel its investment towards the state human capacity needs and quality.

He also said they are trying to make sure that funds are provided so as to improve on the universities that our students are going outside the country for.”

Meanwhile Rector Nuhu Bamali Polytechnic Alhaji Mohammed Abdullahi presented budget of Over N3 billion.

Abdullahi said the sum of N1 billion would be spent on capital projects while the sum of N1.7billion would be spent as recurrent expenditure.

While speaking on their major priority, He said “we want to have more facilities such as equipment for our laboratories and workshops, as we want go into accreditation for our programme” he added.

Kaduna State House of Assembly has also stressed its determination towards making move through Legislation framework that would improve the living condition of the citizens.

The Chairman, House Committee on Education Alhaji Yusuf Liman stated this during budget defence by ministry of Education.

Liman said the Legislative arm would continue to consider the important policies which will be aimed at moving the State forward.

He said that the Assembly has passed different laws and resolutions that would improve educational sector in the State.

The Chairman therefore assured them that ministry of Education will get proper considerations during 2020 budget that will improve the quality of Education in the State.

