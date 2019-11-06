Lack Of Space Stalls Arraignment Of 57 Alleged Homosexuals

The planned arraignment of 57 men by the Lagos State Police Command over allegation of openly engaging in homosexual activities was on Tuesday stalled due to lack of space in the courtroom to accommodate all the defendants.

The police had filed a one count charge of “making public show of a same sex amorous relationship with each other before Justice Rilwan Aikawa of the Federal High Court in Lagos.

But the plea of the defendants could not be taken because the court was too small to accommodate all defendants present for arraignment before the court.

When the case was called for hearing, the defense counsel, Israel Usman informed the court that 46 out of 57 of the defendants are in court and they are ready to be arraigned.

But Justice Aikawa noted that only 36 names were listed before him as defendants.

The judge said, “I am going to record that most of the defendants are present in court because I only have 36 names before me.

“We cannot have 57 persons in this court. We have to look for a day we can use Court 2, so that it can be convenient for all. ”

The judge also stressed that since the defendants were all on administrative bail, the adjournment would not be unfair to them.

Justice Aikawa then adjourned the case till November 22 for arraignment while asking that the prosecuting counsel Joseph Eboseremen serves all necessary documents on the defense to enable them file all necessary applications on the adjourned date.

The defendants were arrested on the 26th of August 2018 at about 2a.m at Kelly Hotel located in the Egbeda area of Lagos State.

