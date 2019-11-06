Madam Ovuleria Of New Masquerade Is Dead

Lizzy Evoeme popularly known as Ovuleria in the rested Nigerian Television Authority NTA drama series, The Masquerade has passed away.

Her death was confirmed by Tony Akposheri, who played the role of Zaccheus, Chief Zebrudaya’s househelp.

The veteran who played the role of wife of Chief Zebrudaya Okoroigwe Nwogbo alias 4.30, died on Tuesday night.

According to reports, she was going to be honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award for her contributions to the movie industry at the Africa International Film Festival which opens this weekend in Lagos

Her death makes it number four, number of characters in the rested New Masquerade that have passed away. James Iroha aka Gringory, Claude Eke aka Chief Jegede Sokoya, Veronica Njoku aka Ramota and now Ovuleria.

There is no new yet from the family on her demise as at the time of filing this report.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

