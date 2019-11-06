Monarch Flees Edo Community As Youths Raze Palace

The Enogie (Duke) of Ogan community in Orhionmwon local government area, HRH George Igbinovia, has fled his palace to avoid being lynched by angry youths in the community. Many residents in the community that fled since last Saturday are yet to return home.

His palace and other six houses including vehicles were razed by the youths.

It was gathered that the youths chased away their Monarch after soldiers was invited to the community by Enogie, while his sons shot one Pulley Agharuwa to death.

Eye witnesses said that the youths had stormed the Enogie’s palace to demand for money realised from the burrow pit in the community, when one of his sons drove in with armed soldiers.

The soldiers were said to have shot sporadically and a bullet hit Agharuwa who died on the spot.

Another witness said the crisis was connected to the control of the burrow pit between eldest son of Enogie and his step brothers.

Speaking to newsmen, HRH Igbinovia said that his eldest son instigated the community against him over money realised from the burrow pit.

“They have driven me away; it is only these clothing’s on my body that I have left. My son said I am old.”

But the eldest son, Prince Daniel Igbinovia, denied the allegation saying the boy was killed by soldiers brought by his step brothers.

“I never instigated anybody. I was in Brigade Command when the incident took place. I don’t believe in violence. I believe in peaceful resolution.”

A resident in the community who pleaded anonymity said that the burrow pit belonged to all of them and not any of the sons of Enogie.

The resident said that they have not seen any money paid into the community account.

Edo police spokesman, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, said that investigation into the incident has commenced and warned the youths to desist from taking laws into their hands.

