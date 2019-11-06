Nasarawa Assembly Seeks Assistance For Flood Victims

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly, has urged the state government and other relevant agencies to come to the aid of flood victims in affected communities in the state.

Speaker of the House, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, made the call yesterday, after John Osewu (PDP- Doma South) raised the issue of flood under the matter of public interest during the House proceedings in Lafia.

The speaker noted that provision of relief materials to the victims of flood would go a long way in improving on their standard of living and would also help in their resettlements.

“First and foremost, I want to commend Hon John Osewu of speaking the minds of the people of Awe, Doma, Nasarawa, Toto among others local government areas. These are four local government areas that have been majourly by flood, as many Houses has been submerged, farm lands washed away and properties destroyed.

“It is indeed sad and very unfortunate that our peoples have been affected negatively as a result of flood. It is in view of this that, we pass the following resolutions that the state government should as a matter of urgency come to the aid of the flood victims in the state.

“All relevant agencies should also come to the aid of the flood victims, people living in flood prone areas should relocate to safer places.

“And relief materials should be provided to the flood victims across the state in order to improve on their standard of living, “ he said.

The chairman also commended the executive secretary, Nasarawa State Emergency Management Agency (NASEMA) Zachariah Allumaga for being up and doing in educating the people of the state on consequences of flooding in the state.

Earlier, Osewu while raising the matter on the floor of the House decried how his communities has been affected by flood.

“My constituency has been engulfed by flood as Houses and farmland have been destroyed. I want to call for urgent attention in order to assist my people who has been affected by this natural disaster,” he said.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

