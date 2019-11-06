NBA Boycotts Courts Over Kidnap Of Justice In Edo

Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Benin branch has declared a three-day boycott of courts sittings in protest of the kidnap of Justice Chioma Iheme-Nwosu.

The NBA chairman, Benin branch, Prince Collins Ogiebgean, who made the declaration at a press briefing, yesterday, said the three-day boycott begins today and ends on Friday.

He, however, said the boycott would continue if the Justice was not released by the end of the week.

The NBA also set up a taskforce to ensure compliance within all courts in Benin jurisdiction, saying the taskforce headed by Mr. Douglas Ogbankwu would liaise with chairmen of other branches to monitor as well ensure total compliance.

Ogiegbean, who was flanked by the immediate past chairman of Ikeja branch, Mr Adesina Ogunlana and Mr Habeeb Lawal; and national assistant publicity secretary of NBA, also called on the state government and security agencies to be alive to their responsibilities to ensure the protection of lives and properties, which according to him, remained the primary responsibility of government.

“We are calling on state government and heads of security agencies to live up to their billings. Face the task squarely in protecting lived and properties and to go the extra mile to see that Justice Chioma Iheme-Nwosu is rescued and that this should be the last time such will happen.

“It offends our senses as persons living in a society such as ours. If the orderly of a justice can be shot and the justice taken away in broad day light and taking away what happens to those of us who do not have security around us?”

“It is for this reason that we have resolved as a mark of protest. Accordingly, with effect from Wednesday 6th of November, we shall proceed on a boycott of all courts in Edo State. No lawyer is permitted to appear in any of the courts. This is in solidarity with Justice Chioma Iheme-Nwosu.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

