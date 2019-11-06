NGO Empowers 5,000 Business Owners In FCT, Nasarawa

A non governmental organisation (NGO), African Investor in Diaspora Association (AIDA), has empowered over 5,000 small scale business owners living in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Nassarawa State.

LEADERSHIP gathered that over 1,000 beneficiaries received cash of about N500,000 to N5m, while scholarship were given to children, in both government-owned or private-owned schools.

Presenting cheques to the beneficiaries during the empowerment programme to mark AIDA’s second year anniversary and the unveiling of the association’s website, held at Ado community, in Nasarawa State, president of AIDA, Mr. Ibrahim Gora, stated that the association was committed to removing Nigerians from poverty levels and making about five million people millionaires, come 2020.

Gora said he discovered that the secret of living is in giving, and that the secret of money is that the more you give, the more money you make, stating that the target for the next phase of scholarship programme is to assist more than 10 million people.

He explained that the scholarship programme was born out of the fact that there are many parents who do not have enough money to take their children to school, despite the desire for their children to be educated.

One of the beneficiaries, Gethrude Amba explained that five children that she is taking care of benefitted from the scholarship scheme of the organization, that the organisation paid all the school fees, after she made initial deposit of 50 per cent.

“Apart from my five children, I also a friend of mine who has vulnerable children who seriously need parental care and this organization also gave them scholarship,” she said.

Another beneficiary, Charlse Agubome, appealed to privileged Nigerians to emulate the organisation by fashioning out ways to support the government through empowerment programmes.

“I want to appreciate the leadership of this organisation for taking his time to organise this empowerment programme. The money we received will assist us to start our own businesses. I pray that other privileged Nigerians emulate this kind gesture,” he said.

