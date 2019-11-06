NEWS
Niger To Review Recruitment Of 2,500 Teachers
Niger State governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has set up a committee to review the recruitment of 2500 teachers cancelled by the government recently. This followed the irregularities observed in the recent recruitment of school teachers in the state and the subsequent need to review the entire process.
The committee which was inaugurated yesterday will look into the issues and come up with a report to correct the anomalies associated with the exercise .
The chairman of the committee and former registrar, FUT, Minna, Mohammed Dattijo Usman, during the committee’s inaugural meeting at the office of the commissioner for Education, Haj. Hannatu Jibrin Salihu yesterday assured that due diligence would be complied with in carrying out the assignment given to them by the governor.
The committee chairman stated that the governor believes that education is the corner stone of growth, development and civilisation of every society, hence the need to revisit the recruitment so as to do proper screening and recruitment of qualified teachers in the state.
Mohammed Dattijo Usman further stated that the governor has given a matching order that as a matter of urgency the committee should leap frog and submit the report within three weeks.
The chairman, however, assured the people of Niger State that they would be open, transparent and committed to the mandate given to them.
The committee has the commissioner, Ministry of Education, Hajiya Hannatu Jibrin Salihu as member, commissioner, Ministry of Local Government and Chieftancy Affairs, Barr Abdulmalik Sarkin Daji, Hajiya Dije Jibrin Bala, chairman NUT, Comrade Ibrahim Umar and other top stakeholders as members .
The committee is expected to visit all the 25 local government councils in the state to verify contending issues surrounding the recruitment and ensure that qualified candidates are recruited.
