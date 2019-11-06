No Crisis In NDDC – Senator Abe

Former senator representing Rivers South-East senatorial district in the National Assembly, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, has ruled out any ongoing battle in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Abe, who disclosed this yesterday in Port Harcourt, during a chat with journalists, called on those demanding for the sack of the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, to put the interest of the region first.

He said, “Honestly, I don’t see any battle in the NDDC; a lot of these battles are on the pages of newspapers. As far as I know, everybody that has turned up at the NDDC turned up on the instructions of the President. That is the person constitutionally mandated to appoint people into NDDC. If he has appointed anybody as acting or interim or whatever, we have to give them support.

“So all those who are calling for the sack of Senator Godswill Akpabio, I want to advise them, in the interest of the Niger Delta, let us not behave in a manner that people in the country will think that we don’t know what we are doing.”

The senator stated that the personal relationship he had with Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, ruptured when they went their separate ways politically.

Abe said: “Everybody knows that I know Governor Wike very well. We have worked together in the politics of Rivers State when he was the chairman of Obio/Akpor local government area and I was the minority leader of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

“It is not a secret that in Nigeria, the State House of Assembly exercises core supervisory jurisdiction by law over the local government. So, we have a relationship. He was Chief of Staff to the Governor and I was Secretary to the Government of Rivers State. We have a very close personal and family relationship.

“But, in the cause of our politics, you know we are in different political parties, we had our disagreements to a point that we took each other publicly. Given Nigeria’s style of politics, all personal relationship was ruptured as we went our separate ways politically and it remained that way.”

