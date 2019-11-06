Obey Court Orders, Lekki Residents Tell AMCON

Lekki Estates Residents and Stakeholders Association (LERSA), the umbrella body of all estates, communities and facilities from 1004 up to Epe, has condemned the lawlessness and impunity of the Asset Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON), especially in its handling of the receivership case involving Victory Park Estate on the Lekki Peninsula, Lagos.

LERSA stated that AMCOM cannot be judge and prosecutor in its own case, blatantly violating court orders at will.

President of LERSA, Olorogun James Emadoye, who led a delegation of members to Victory Estate on a fact finding mission, wondered why AMCON, a creation of government would not obey the ruling of a Court of competent jurisdiction and decide to move to the Estate to harass innocent citizens just few days after a Lagos State High Court presided over by Honourable Justice Jos declared unconstitutional the provisions of Section 34(6) of the AMCON(Amendment Act No. 2).

He called for the immediate intervention of the State and Federal governments, stating that the country’s developmental dreams will continue to be a mirage until “the big and mighty allow the laws of the land to take effect and all Nigerian citizens are subject to the laws of the land”.

“We wish to draw the attention of President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, of Lagos State, Chairman of AMCON, Mr Muiz Banire and the Managing Director of AMCON, Lawan Kuru to the plight of the people,” he said.

“We are Nigerian Citizens and we surely deserve the protection of the Government. We cannot allow anybody to undermine the law of the land, in the matters of Victory Park Estate and other similar matters, we deserve the protection of the constitution of the land, we deserve the protection of our elected custodian of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, ” he asserted.

He lamented plight of the residents of the landlords of the estate who sank their hard-earned investment into premium real estate and then have lose the product their sweat to what he called “some spurious claims” from AMCON .

Addressing the leaders of the leadership of the Victory Park Estate Owners & Residents Association, he said that injury to one is injury to all and promised that LERSA will not relent until the residents and owners of Victory Park Estate get justice.

The LERSA vice president, Arc. O.P.A. Ladega also expressed gross displeasure at the impunity being displayed by the Receiver Manager. He went ahead to call on the State and Federal Governments to please call AMCON to order and to desist from further harassment and persecution of the legitimate residents and owners of the Victory Park Estate.

The chairman of Victory Park Estate Residents Association, Mr. Godfrey Efeurhobo thanked the visiting LERSA team and promised that they will remain law-abiding even while remaining steadfast in the defence of their legitimate properties. He expressed gratitude to fellow Lagosians and other Nigerians from far and near; for the immense show of support and encouragement.

LERSA again called on the Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu, to immediately direct men of the Nigeria Police not to allow themselves to being used by AMCON and their Receiver Manager, Mr Lanre Olaoluwa to disturb the peace of the residents and property owners of Victory Park Estate.

