 Ogoni Group Faults Senate’s Action On NDDC Board

A group, the Conscience of Ogoni People (COOP), has faulted the Senate’s directive to the newly screened members of the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to take over the affairs of the commission.

The Senate had, after screening members of the NDDC board last Tuesday, mandated the board to take over the running of the affairs of the interventionist agency.

The development came barely one week after Dr. Joy Nunieh-led interim management committee, set up by the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, took over from the former Acting Managing Director, Dr. Akwagaga Enyia.

Akpabio had during the inauguration of the three-man interim management committee, said the committee will oversee the forensic audit of the interventionist agency as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

But, addressing newsmen in Port Harcourt yesterday, COOP National Coordinator, Chief Gani Topba, described the action of the Red Chambers of the National Assembly as disrespect to the office of the President.

Topba said: “President Buhari said he will investigate the rot in the NDDC from 2001 and appointed Dr. Joy Nunieh and her team to oversee that.

“It is very unfortunate that the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria will now assume the office of Mr. President by directing that a Board that was screened should go and take over. I think this is a disrespect to the office of the President.

“The Senate by law can screen the nominees and send back to the President who will now decide when to inaugurate them.”

He said Buhari has demonstrated commitment towards addressing the plight of Ogoni people through the implementation of the report of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the non-renewal of the operatorship license of Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) on Oil Mining Lease (OML)-11.

The COOP leader said: “President Muhammadu Buhari has demonstrated commitment to the Ogoni people. First in the implementation of the UNEP report and we expect those in charge to do the right thing.

“On the issue of Shell battle to remain the operator of OML-11, he has also demonstrated commitment by not renewing the licence in line with the cries of Ogoni people.

“The President has demonstrated that peacefully, you can achieve your struggle without violence. I therefore appeal to communities in the Niger Delta to adopt peaceful approach in their struggle because violence cannot lead us anywhere. That is what the President has demonstrated.

“Again, he demonstrated commitment with the appointment of an Ogoni daughter, Dr. Joy Nunieh as the Acting Managing Director of NDDC. From the beginning of the NDDC, we have not gotten it this good.

“Within the tenure of President Buhari, we have EDFA (Executive Director, Finance and Administration); under President Buhari, we have Acting Managing Director.”

