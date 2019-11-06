PDP: Concern Mounts Over Vacant National Deputy Chair Position

A pressure group within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), PDP National Youth Vanguard (PDP-NYV), has raised concerned over the delay to fill the position of the deputy national chairman, North which has been vacant since February

The group specifically queried why the national leadership of PDP has not ratified the choice of Senator Suleiman Nazif Gamawa, as the new Deputy National Chairman, North, who adopted by party stakeholders from Bauchi State where the position was micro-zoned to.

National coordinator of the PDP-NYV, Ambassador Ibrahim Bala Aboki, who addressed a press conference yesterday said, “we want to use this opportunity to urge the NWC to ratify the nomination of Senator Suleiman Nazif Gamawa, as the new Deputy National Chairman, North of our Party in line with the constitution of the PDP.”

Aboki, who recalled that the last occupant of the office, late Senator Babayo Garba Gamawa was suspended and later expelled from the PDP in February 2019, as a result of anti-party activities, said he later died after joining the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Lamenting that the office has been vacant since February 2019, the national cordinator of the group said, “according to section 47(6) of the PDP Constitution, 2017 (as amended) under the title “Tenure of Office of Party Officers”, it stated thus: “Where a vacancy occurs in any of the offices of the Party, the executive committee at the appropriate level shall appoint another person from the area or zone where the officer originated from pending the conduct of election to fill the vacant seat”.

“In line with the above provisions of the Party Constitution, the Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, the State Exco and other stakeholders of the Party has unanimously nominated Senator Dr. Suleiman Nazif Gamawa, from the same Local Government where Senator Babayo hales from as his successor for the office of the DNC, North. The State Executive Committee meeting that nominated Senator Nazif as the new Deputy National Chairman, North of the PDP was held on April 18, 2019.

“Consequently, the PDP Bauchi State Chairman, Hamza Koshe Akuyam, on behalf of the entire stakeholders of the Party in the State, has informed the NWC through a letter dated April 23, 2019, on the nomination of Senator Nazif as replacement for Senator Babayo.

“We also wish to refer the National Working Committee of our Party to Section 47(1) of the Constitution of the PDP, which stated thus: “All National, Zonal, States, Local Government Areas and Ward Officers of the Party shall hold office for a term of four years and shall be eligible for reelection for another term and no more”.

“The office of the Deputy National Chairman, North is zoned to North East and micro zoned to Bauchi State for a period of four years and has been vacant since February 2019. It is only proper for the NWC to do the needful in order not to leave the office vacant for too long.”

He added that Senator Suleiman Nazif Gamawa is a Grassroot and astute politician, a friend and defender of the youth who has left indelible footprints in the sands of times in most of the offices he held in the past and will continue to support the progress of the PDP and Nigeria.

Senator Nazif was the Former chairman, Senate committee on Labour and Employment and Chairman, Senate committee on INEC. He was also the Deputy Chairman, Senate committee on Establishment and public Service amongst others.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

