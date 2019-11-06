PDP Picks Holes On PMB’s Operations From UK

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has described the recent action of President Muhammadu Buhari to sign a bill into law in Britain, as an “inexcusable and insulting to the sensibilities of Nigerians”.

The party also noted that nothing on earth can excuse or justify the action of the president to sign a bill outside the chores of the country when he was not pursuing diplomatic and bilateral relations on behalf of the nation.

PDP, in a statement issued by the Southwest Zonal Publicity Secretary, Ayo Fadaka, faulted the opinion expressed by some All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders that the President can work from anywhere, describing it as “patronizing and idiotic as far as signing a bill into law is concerned”.

According to the Fadaka, such laws as the one signed by the president in United Kingdom, are to be enforced within the boundaries of the nation which certainly not extend to another country.

“We take due notice of the fact that President Buhari has again embarked on another of his undeclared medical tourisms to the United Kingdom and has obviously taken along with him to his sick bed the affairs of the Nigerian nation, this is sad.

“We take serious views of developments in our nation these past few days beginning with the whimsical summary dismissal of the petition of our Presidential Candidate and Party’s petition by the Supreme Court without a hearing, an action that is inconsistent with constitutional provisions and now this new odious signing into law of a bill by our President in a foreign land as symptoms of an emerging dictatorship that is waiting to blossom.

“These developments must serve as a wakeup call to all patriots that there is indeed fire on the mountain, thus immediate beginning of eternal vigilance to rescue our democracy from the vice grips of power hungry appointees of the President working in cahoot with him is now essential.

