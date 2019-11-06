NEWS
Police Arrest Robbery Suspect With 3 Pistols
Delta State Police Command yesterday arrested a 29-year-old armed robbery suspect, Emeka Ngwu, with three locally made berretta pistols and thirteen 9mm ammunition in Asaba, the state capital.
Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, in a statement, said that the suspect was arrested when he was about boarding a commercial vehicle travelling to Lagos.
Onovwakpoyeya said that police operatives nabbed the suspect at the Asaba motor park following a tip-off from a credible information.
According to her, “Police Operatives from ‘C’ Division Asaba acting on credible information arrested one Emeka Ngwu aged 29 years, residing at Ezeagu street Enugu in Enugu state, when the suspected robber, was boarding a Lagos bound commercial vehicle at Asaba motor park”.
“Immediate search was conducted on the suspect in his belongings and the following items concealed in a bag such as three locally made berretta pistols and thirteen .9mm ammunition.”
She added that, “Discreet investigation has commenced. Suspect will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.”
MOST READ
Confusion As Fire Guts Balogun Market
Lack Of Space Stalls Arraignment Of 57 Alleged Homosexuals
Abandoned Projects: FCTA To Adopt PPP Arrangement
FG Fixes Nov 23 For Abuja Carnival
APC, PDP Working Together In Zamfara – Gummi
How Nasarawa South Senatorial Battle Was Lost And Won
Court Adjourns Suswam’s Trial To Nov 6
MOST POPULAR
-
ISSUES24 hours ago
The Unwarranted Attack On Gov Obaseki, Oba Of Lagos, Others
-
NEWS13 hours ago
Christmas: FG Moves To Reduce Price Of Rice
-
BUSINESS24 hours ago
Glo ‘My Own Don Beta’ Promo And Precept Of Luck
-
NEWS24 hours ago
Border Closure: LCCI Seeks Solutions To Challenges At Nigerian Seaports
-
SPORTS22 hours ago
Brazil 2019: Golden Eaglets, Netherlands Lock Horns For Quarterfinal Spot
-
OPINION22 hours ago
NERC’s New Tariff Regime And Its Negative Multiplier Effects On Nigerians (2)
-
COLUMNS24 hours ago
The Coming Prosperity
-
SPORTS22 hours ago
Hughley Names Atosu, 11 Others For Pre-olympic Games