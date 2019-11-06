Police Arrest Robbery Suspect With 3 Pistols

Delta State Police Command yesterday arrested a 29-year-old armed robbery suspect, Emeka Ngwu, with three locally made berretta pistols and thirteen 9mm ammunition in Asaba, the state capital.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, in a statement, said that the suspect was arrested when he was about boarding a commercial vehicle travelling to Lagos.

Onovwakpoyeya said that police operatives nabbed the suspect at the Asaba motor park following a tip-off from a credible information.

According to her, “Police Operatives from ‘C’ Division Asaba acting on credible information arrested one Emeka Ngwu aged 29 years, residing at Ezeagu street Enugu in Enugu state, when the suspected robber, was boarding a Lagos bound commercial vehicle at Asaba motor park”.

“Immediate search was conducted on the suspect in his belongings and the following items concealed in a bag such as three locally made berretta pistols and thirteen .9mm ammunition.”

She added that, “Discreet investigation has commenced. Suspect will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.”

