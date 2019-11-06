Protection From Internet Falsehood Bill Passes First Reading At Senate

A bill seeking for protection from internet falsehood and manipulation, 2019 (SB. 132) yesterday passed second reading in the Senate.

Even though the content of the bill is still sketchy, it was gathered that it might not be unconnected with the plans by the federal government to regulate the social media.

Minister of Information and Communication, Lai Mohammed, had few days ago said the federal government will regulate the social media.

”As I have said at many fora, no responsible government will sit by and allow fake news and hate speech to dominate its media space, because of the capacity of this menace to exploit our national fault lines to endanger our national unity. So, while we welcome the support of most Nigerians who have reached out to us on the need to clean up the air waves and the social media, we also note the criticism of those who oppose our efforts. Make no mistake, however, we are committed to ensuring a responsible and ethical use of our airwaves and the social media,” the Minister said during a programme on Tueday on why they will regulate the social media.

Also, in the last assembly, Sen Bala Na’Allah, introduced a bill seeking to control the social media which was killed.

The Protection from Internet Falsehood and Manipulations Bill, 2019 (SB. 132) which has been read for the first time in the Senate, is sponsored by Sen Musa Mohammed Sani (Niger East).

