Real Reasons Why Kogi Will Reelect Gov Yahaya Bello

Politics is not a game of sentiment but of numbers. Love and acceptability by the electorate who have the absolute power in electing their leaders is critical. There must be proof that the candidate has the capacity to drive good governance which is built on equity, fairness and justice to all in respective of tribe and religion. This is a critical component of good governance in any civilized society. That is how leaders are assessed for their worthiness to occupy the position of leadership.

This is one of the factors that have worked for Governor Yahaya Bello greatly in Kogi State, especially in the forthcoming November 16, governorship election. Governor Yahaya Bello has displayed a great sense of love, unity and good governance to the people of Kogi State for over three and a half years in office as governor.

Kogi State before the emergence of Governor Yahaya Bello had been a state that you have to be a son of somebody to become somebody in the state in terms of appointment, admission into tertiary institutions, award of contracts and so on. But today the scenario has changed as Governor Yahaya Bello only believes in what any indigene of the state can offer for the development and the unity of the state irrespective of family background. This has gone a long way in uniting the people of Kogi State who had been so divided before the administration of Yahaya Bello came into power.

The recent appointment of the new director general, Protocol to the Governor Yahaya Bello who until his appointment was a lecturer and dean in the Faculty of Mass Communication in Kogi State University, Dr. Alhassan Gabriel Ottah is another demonstration of equity in all the appointments he has made since he took over the mantle of leadership in Kogi State. The position, which the former governors of the state from the Eastern part of the state never allowed to go to other tribes, has been given to other tribes in the state despite the political pressure from his zone. This is a sign of good leadership, which is working for his re-election in the zone. In politics, you cannot eat your cake and have it.

The statement credited to PDP gubernatorial candidate recently in Lagos and few days to the governorship election accusing Governor Yahaya Bello of recruiting thugs for November 16 governorship election and also poor performance especially in the area of staff salary, is quite unfortunate and senseless coming from a candidate whose elder brother has ruled the state for four years with nothing to show for it. Sometimes, out of desperation to hijack power by all means, people make all sorts of comments without considering the past.

The PDP governorship candidate in Kogi State, is the junior brother of the immediate past governor of the state, who had enjoyed huge federal allocation during his tenure when oil price was between 170 and 180 dollars per barrel, who also borrowed a lot of money from the bank in the name of developing Kogi State, but nothing to show for it. Staff salaries and pension arrears have been a major problem due to mismanagement of state resources by the past governors of the state.

How does the PDP candidate expect Governor Yahaya Bello to rebuild the system that has been destroyed for 16 years in less than four years in office? The payment of pension and allowances of the state and local government workers and retirees in the last eight years was done by Governor Bello since government is a continuum, still politics of bitterness will not allow the opposition to commend Governor Bello for restoring hope to the retirees in the state.

Secondly, the governor whose mother was once a victim of insecurity inherited from PDP led administration in the state , upon assumption of office put all the necessary machinery in place to protect lives and properties of everyone in Kogi State with the introduction of Vigilante group in all the 21 local government areas of the state and supporting all the security agencies in the state in terms of logistic and useful information in combating crimes in the state which has earned him awards both within and outside the state. Kogi State today under Governor Yahaya Bello is one of the safest states in Nigeria, and that is what prompted the non-indigenes who have their businesses in Kogi State to come together in their large numbers to endorse Governor Yahaya Bello recently at the Government House, Lokoja. How can the same governor who has worked tirelessly to protect his state turnaround and recruit thugs in the state? Of what benefit is that to Governor Bello. His love, and passion for humanity and good governance in the state are on ground to ensure his victory come November 16, 2019.

Thirdly , Governor Bello has love and respect for traditional institution and traditional rulers. Together with his commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincies Affairs, Engr. Abubakar Ohere, the governor has worked tirelessly to empower the grassroots who are the major beneficiaries of his good governance. Governor Yahaya Bello through this ministry and other ministries has record great successes in this regard in Kogi State. The presentation of Rolls Royce Phantom to His Royal Majesty, Attah Igala by Governor Yahaya Bello’s government is another example of the high regards he has for the traditional institution. He was accompanied at the occasion by our own illustrious son, the youngest deputy governor of Kogi State, a man who has changed the dynamics of Kogi politics, His Excellency Chief Edward Unekwuojo Onoja; Senator Jubril Isah Eohocho, APC members of the National and State Assemblies from Kogi East, among others. There is an adage that to whom much is given, much is expected and that is what November 16 governorship election is all about.

Governor Yahaya Bello’s endorsement by Late Audu / Faleke political group is the best way to go in accepting the will of God, that power comes from God and He gives power to whomever He wishes. As an indigene of Kogi State I have written series of publications on the need for us to forget the past and support Governor Bello’s mandate.

By God’s grace Bello will be reelected on November 16, to continue the good works he has started.

– Bala, a social researcher and public commentator writes from Abuja

