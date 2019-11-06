Reps Raise The Alarm Over Possible Ebola Outbreak

Five years after Nigeria recorded cases of Ebola disease, the House of Representatives has raised the alarm of a possible outbreak of the deadly disease in the country.

The lawmakers warned that if preventive measures were not promptly taken, any future outbreak of Ebola in Nigeria would have very devastating effects on the people.

For a start, the Lower Chamber of the National Assembly (NASS) charged the Federal Ministry of Health to deploy necessary materials and personnel in the country’s airports, seaports, and land borders for the screening of passengers and other travellers.

It also appealed to the executive arm of government to set aside funds for the management of Ebola virus in the event of its recurrence in Nigeria.

These resolutions came through a motion on looming Ebola outbreak sponsored yesterday by Hon. Paschal Chigozie Obi, wherein he expressed fear of a likely outbreak of the disease in the country.

Obi, in his debate, recalled the March 2019 Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where over 1,000 infections were reported.

He added that “in 2014, the Ebola epidemic spread to some West African countries such as Guinea, Sierra Leone, Liberia, and Nigeria, when a Liberian, Mr Patrick Sawyer, arrived in Lagos by an airplane and infected many Nigerians, including doctors and nurses.”

The lawmaker reminded the House that “the virus quickly spread to different parts of Nigeria, causing up to 50 per cent death rate of infected people. Conscious of different measures by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to curtail the menace of Ebola, ranging from issuing an alert to airline operators, directing them to ensure a high level of vigilance and ensure that proper checks were carried out on passengers and other relevant measures such as providing hand sanitisers and clinical equipment, where necessary.

“Also conscious of steps taken by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on August 8, 2019 to sensitise the public by declaring Ebola outbreak a public health emergency of international concern and also raising the alarm on the need for nations to take preventive actions against the possible further outbreak of Ebola virus,” he said.

The lawmaker who commended the federal government for its efforts in tackling the Ebola menace in 2014, notwithstanding the ravaging force it came with, however, expressed worry that given the proximity of DRC to Nigeria and other West African countries, “if necessary measures are not put in place to prevent the recurrence of the pandemic in a densely populated country like Nigeria, the impact may worsen and become difficult to curb.”

According to him, “aside the airport route which gave access to the initial outbreak of Ebola in Nigeria, there are other routes such as sea ports and land borders which enable entry into Nigeria, hence, the need for precautionary measures to be extended to the sea ports and land borders.”

In adopting the motion, the House mandated the Committees on Healthcare Services and Health Institutions to ensure that the relevant agencies take precautionary measures to avert the outbreak of the disease.

Urge FG To Immortalise Adadevoh

Relatedly, the House urged President Muhammadu Buhari to recognise the heroic acts of patriotism of Dr. Stella Ameyo Adadevoh, who died fighting the Ebola virus and her medical team and confer a befitting posthumous national honour on her.

It equally urged the Federal Ministry of Health to assess and certify Nigeria’s emergency preparedness against unexpected epidemics.

While adopting a motion brought by Hon. Akiolu Moshood Kayode, the House called on the Federal Ministry of Education and other related authorities to ensure the inclusion of the heroic deeds of Dr. Adadevoh and other such national heroes in the country‘s civic education curricula to build the spirit of patriotism and nationalism in the young ones.

The lawmakers also urged the federal government to recognise and provide the needed support for Ebola virus survivors and the families of the victims of the disease and mandated the Committee on Healthcare Services to ensure compliance.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

