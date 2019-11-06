Reps To Probe Chinda, Onyema Others Over PDP Caucus Leadership

…as Chinda insists he’s caucus leader

The last may not have been heard of the leadership tussle within the minority caucus of the House of Representatives as the House has directed it’s committee on Ethics and Privilege to investigate Hon. Kingsley Chinda and five others for parading themselves as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus leaders.

The directive followed the adoption of a a motion brought by Ben Ogbakpa, wherein he alleged that Hon. Kingsley Chinda, Hon. Chukwuka Onyema and two other lawmakers were passing themselves off as leaders of PDP caucus.

In his debate, Ogbakpa argued that Section 60, Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1-999 (As Amended) provides that the House of Representatives shalt powers to regulate its own procedure and this is supported by Order 1 (1) 8. (2) of the Standing Orders of this House, hence the need to probe Chinda and his cohorts.

“It is common knowledge that on July 3, 2019, the Honourable Speaker, in line with Order 7 Rule 8 of the Standing Orders of the House of Representatives (which empowers the minority parties to nominate their leaders), announced the Minority Leaders of the House. This was consequently published in the Votes and Proceedings of the some date.

“In spite of this Mr. Speaker, some members of this House, Hon. Kingsley Chinda, Hon. Chukwuma Onyema, Hon. Umar Barde and Hon. Muraina Ajibola parading themselves as PDP Caucus Leader, Deputy Caucus Leader, Minority Whip and Deputy Minority Whip have been issuing public statements outside the nomenclature of this House; misleading the general public and causing confusion and disaffection in the House of Representatives. This is a gross abuse of our collective and individual privileges.

“This violates Section 24, Legislative Houses (Powers and Privileges) Act, Cap L.12, Laws of Federation of Nigeria, 2004 as well extant provisions of the Standing Orders of this House”, Ogbakpa said.

The Chinda-led group which also includes, Hon. Umar Yakubu Barde and Ajibola Muraina have released statements on behalf of the main opposition caucus of the House.

Reacting to the development, Chinda maintained that he is the leader of PDP caucus of in the House adding that he has the authority and consent of the party while other minority parties also have their caucuses and their leaders.

He said,.”I have the mandate of the PDP to act as its Leader in the House. Other minority parties are free to have their caucus leadership. I don’t see how that offend rule or law of the House or the constitution.

“PDP is a registered political party and a creation of law and not the Rules of the House. PDP has its leaders in units, communities, amongst students, traders, professionals and parliamentarians. These leaders are recognised by the party”.

It would be recalled that Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, few months ago rejected PDP’s nominated leaders of the minority and announced Hon. Ndudi Elumelu as the Minority Leader of the House. This resulted in an uproar within the minority caucus and subsequent suspension of Elumelu and other members of his group.

The PDP had nominated Kingsley Chinda as leader, Chukwuka Onyema as Deputy Minority Leader, Yakubu Barde as Minority Whip and Muraina Ajibola as Deputy Minority Whip.

Instead, Gbajabiamila, named Toby Okechukwu as Deputy Minority Leader, Gideon Gwani as Minority Whip and Adesegun Adekoya as Deputy Minority Whip.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

