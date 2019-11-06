Sanwo-Olu Drops ‘Your Excellency’’ Title

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday dropped the title of ‘Your Excellency’, saying he would henceforth preferred to be called Mr. Governor.

The governor in a statement he personally signed tagged, ‘’Announcing my decision to drop the title, “Your Excellency’’ said having spent some time in the office he had come to realise that such appellations denotes authoritarian tendencies.

He said,’’ In the last five months that I have been privileged to exercise the mandate freely given to me by the great and hardworking people of Lagos State, it has come to my consciousness to review certain features of citizen-government relations which impede the genuine expression of the democratic spirit of our society and the meaningful exercise of the sovereignty of our people

‘’ It has deformed the orientation of elected and appointed persons who are paid from the taxes of the people to see themselves as oppressors who can do no wrong and must be served, rather than serve the people.

‘’Whatever might have been the reason for this myth, let us be honest, the office is occupied by a mortal who has been called upon to serve the electorate with humility – and sincerity. The office of Governor is a public trust that calls for sacrifice, modesty and willingness to add value to the lives of the people.

‘’Fellow Lagosians, I have come to the conclusion that for us to change the narrative of governance, we have to strike down this seeming symbol of executive arrogance that commands popular obeisance and undermines the democratic role of citizens as the masters of those they have elected and appointed to serve.’’

‘’Henceforth, I wish to be addressed simply as Mr. Governor, a title that will constantly remind me that I have been chosen out of so many fellow compatriots to lead a collective salvage of our political economy. Salutation that sanitises the paraphernalia of office and reminds us all of our imperfections and mortality.’’

