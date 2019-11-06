Security Agents, Traditional Rulers Know Boko Haram Terrorists’ Whereabouts – Gov Zulum

Borno State governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, has said that the whereabouts of the Boko Haram terrorists is well known to both security agencies, the traditional rulers and most members of the public.

Based on this , Zulum noted that the issue of the insurgency can be reduced to the barest minimal by taking the fight to the terrorists.

The governor stated this yesterday at a one-day Northeast Security Summit organised by the office of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu for the six states of the region, hosted by the Government of Borno State, in Maiduguri.

He passionately called on the government of the region never to allow any of its citizens to be displaced by the Boko Haram terrorists again.

He said: “The whereabouts of the criminals is well known to all of us. It is well known to the Nigerian military, it is well known to the Nigerian police, the Civil Defence, and the DSS. Therefore, the only solution is to take the fight to the corridors of the insurgents. Another most important thing we need to understand in the sub-region is the issue of restoring civil authority to the region.

“We have to understand that the absence of human population in some areas is largely responsible for the prolonged insurgency. Under no circumstances should governor of any state in the northeast region allow any of the citizen to be displaced by Boko Haram terrorists again,” Zulum further said.

He expressed the readiness of the government of the northeast region to support the Nigerian military and the police to ensure that the terrorists are defeated.

Similarly, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State in his remarks, called for a fresh approach to the war by introducing dialogue, having tried militarily.

“But given the unique opportunity that this summit provides, it is pertinent to pause and reflect on how our collective journey has been in addressing our security challenges, and what new ideas we can test in order to fully restore peace and secure the lives and property of our people.

“First, we strongly believe that while the military effort to contain the insurgency is necessary, we must actively explore and engage in dialogue. As records show, no conflict of this nature anywhere in the world has ever been resolved solely by military means.

“As we transit to a post-insurgency era with the relative peace that our state now enjoys, there are emerging security threats that we are equally very concerned about.

“The rising cases of rape, kidnapping, robbery, homicide, conflict between farmers and pastoralists, and cattle-rustling are challenges we have to confront seriously.

“The Yobe State government believes that we, as a people, cannot make meaningful socio-economic progress while these security challenges persist. We have to confront them,” Buni said.

Speaking, the chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Senator Ali Ndume , decried the poor budgetary allocation to the Nigerian military and the police, in addition to inadequate manpower.

Ndume who said the Nigerian Army is fighting the war against insurgency with just 154, 000 soldiers and 6,000 officers, stressed that the Army requires minimum of 400,000 soldiers to execute the war.

He called on the gathering and eminent persons to raise their voice in order to enhance the operational capacity of the security agencies.

Earlier in his address, the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, noted that this phase of the security summit is the third in the series that have been convened with the support of executive governors and other partners.

IGP Adamu said in the two previous summits, security challenges that are peculiar to each of the zones were commonly discussed and at the end, new strategies in addressing them were evolved.

“I am delighted to confirm that the strategies jointly developed at the summits in two geopolitical zones have been effective in addressing the security threats that are peculiar to each of the zones, “ he said.

