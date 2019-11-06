Senate Confirms Tsoho FHC Chief Judge, Kanyip Industrial Court President

The Senate yesterday confirmed the appointment of Justice Benedict Kanyip as President of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria.

Also, the lawmakers confirmed the appointment of Justice John Tsoho as the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court.

Both confirmation followed a report submitted by the chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Sen. Michael Bamidele, which recommended their confirmation.

LEADERSHIP reports that both justices have been acting.

The Senate at Plenary on Tuesday 29, October, 2019 deliberated on Buhari’s request for the confirmation of the nomination of Tsoho for appointment as Chief Judge of the Federal High Court.

While presenting the report, Bamidele said that the appointment became necessary as a result of the retirement of Justice Adamu AbdulKafarati after attending the retirement age of 65 years as provided by Section 291(2) of the Constitution.

“In compliance with this requirement the erstwhile Chief Judge, retired on July 25, thus making the position of the Chief Judge of the Court, vacant.”

The chairman said that after consideration of President Muhammadu Buhari’s request, the Senate referred it to the committee by order of referral dated 29 Oct. for further legislative action and to report back with its recommendation.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

