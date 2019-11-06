NEWS
Senate Confirms Tsoho FHC Chief Judge, Kanyip Industrial Court President
The Senate yesterday confirmed the appointment of Justice Benedict Kanyip as President of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria.
Also, the lawmakers confirmed the appointment of Justice John Tsoho as the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court.
Both confirmation followed a report submitted by the chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Sen. Michael Bamidele, which recommended their confirmation.
LEADERSHIP reports that both justices have been acting.
The Senate at Plenary on Tuesday 29, October, 2019 deliberated on Buhari’s request for the confirmation of the nomination of Tsoho for appointment as Chief Judge of the Federal High Court.
While presenting the report, Bamidele said that the appointment became necessary as a result of the retirement of Justice Adamu AbdulKafarati after attending the retirement age of 65 years as provided by Section 291(2) of the Constitution.
“In compliance with this requirement the erstwhile Chief Judge, retired on July 25, thus making the position of the Chief Judge of the Court, vacant.”
The chairman said that after consideration of President Muhammadu Buhari’s request, the Senate referred it to the committee by order of referral dated 29 Oct. for further legislative action and to report back with its recommendation.
MOST READ
Lack Of Space Stalls Arraignment Of 57 Alleged Homosexuals
Abandoned Projects: FCTA To Adopt PPP Arrangement
FG Fixes Nov 23 For Abuja Carnival
APC, PDP Working Together In Zamfara – Gummi
How Nasarawa South Senatorial Battle Was Lost And Won
Court Adjourns Suswam’s Trial To Nov 6
Engineers Have No Hand In Building Collapse – COREN
MOST POPULAR
-
ISSUES24 hours ago
The Unwarranted Attack On Gov Obaseki, Oba Of Lagos, Others
-
NEWS12 hours ago
Christmas: FG Moves To Reduce Price Of Rice
-
BUSINESS24 hours ago
Glo ‘My Own Don Beta’ Promo And Precept Of Luck
-
NEWS24 hours ago
Border Closure: LCCI Seeks Solutions To Challenges At Nigerian Seaports
-
SPORTS22 hours ago
Brazil 2019: Golden Eaglets, Netherlands Lock Horns For Quarterfinal Spot
-
OPINION22 hours ago
NERC’s New Tariff Regime And Its Negative Multiplier Effects On Nigerians (2)
-
COLUMNS24 hours ago
The Coming Prosperity
-
SPORTS22 hours ago
Hughley Names Atosu, 11 Others For Pre-olympic Games