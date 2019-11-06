Senate, Minister Clash Over NDDC Management

The Senate yesterday during the confirmation of the list of the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) sent to it by President Muhammadu Buhari, asked the new team to takeover the affairs of the commission immediately.

Minister of the Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio had setup an interim management committee for NDDC, stating that they will work for six months.

The agency’s interim managing director setup by Akpabio, whose name was submitted by Buhari to represent Rivers State, Dr Joy Yimebe Nunieh, shunned the Senate screening, thereby making the red chamber to reject her nomination.

But there is a brewing trouble in the NDDC as the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, had asked the newly confirmed board members to take over the affairs of the agency immediately.

Lawan who stated this after the upper chamber confirmed the appointment of the nominees forwarded to the Senate last week, said the law setting up the NDDC does not recognise any interim arrangement once a board is in place.

The minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, had set up an interim management team stating they will be in place for six months, following the order by President Buhari for a forensic auditing of the commission.

