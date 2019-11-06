NEWS
Settle Rental Obligations Or Risk Revocation; Railway Property Mgt. Coy Tells Allottees
Railway Property Management Company Limited has issued notice to all allottees on Railway lands and landed properties Nationwide to come forward and fully settle their rental obligations to the company by visiting any nearby Railway Property Management Company Limited Zonal, Area or Head Office to pay their rents including all outstanding rents without further delay or face stiff sanctions by the Management.
The Management of Railway Property Company Limited which is a subsidiary of the Nigerian Railway Corporation has also called on members of the General Public who have illegally occupied Railway Lands and Landed Properties without any formal approval to come for clarification or possible regularization.
Also, all those who have businesses along Railway corridors should consult the Zonal, Area or Head Office for clearance.
In the same vein, the company has also called on any person or group of persons claiming ownership of Railway Lands and Landed Properties to desist from such act or face legal actions.
Speaking with Newsmen in Kaduna, Mrs Gloria Zinnass, Assistant Chief Corporate Affairs Officer stressed that all tenants who have transferred Railway properties to third parties without prior consent of the Railway Property Management Company Limited should urgently do so or risk revocation of allocation or forfeiture of right to exercise option to renew allocation upon expiration.
The public and all concerned are therefore warned to desist from entering into any transaction(s) relating to Railway Lands with anybody without the express prior written approval from Railway Property Management Company Limited while stressing further that all payments for outstanding rents should be made on or before 30th November 2019 to avoid sanctions.
