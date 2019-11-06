Shekarau Worries Over Kano Pillars’ Dwindling Performance

The former Kano State governor, Ibrahim Shekarau, has expressed concern over the dwindling performance of Kano Pillars Football Club, both at the domestic league and continental competition.

This is even as he challenged the club to regain their pride in the round leather game.

Shekarau made the observation while speaking to newsmen during his surprise visit to 35 coaches, who are indigenes of Kano undergoing CAF C license coaching at the National Institute Sports (NIS) in Abuja, sponsored by Kano State Football Association.

The former governor expressed optimism that the former Nigeria Professional Football League champions will bounce back to reckoning.

He promised to support Pillars who won Nigeria’s league title back-to-back and reached the semi-final of the CAF Champions league during his tenure as governor of Kano state.

“During my government, we gave Kano Pillars all the necessary support and encouragement, but as usual, you go up and down, and they also had their own challenges much later. I think they are now coming up, but we expect them go higher than what they are doing now”.

“Kano Central constitutes the two-thirds of Kano’s population and over 90 percent of those participating in sporting activities in Kano from Kano Central Constituency. So, sports is one of my concerns and the areas that I will endeavour to intervene when we have opportunity as a legislator to attract any project that will improve the standard of sporting activities in Kano and Kano Pillars will be one of my central focus,” Shakarau said.

He commended the Kano State Football Association (FA) for sponsoring 35 coaches for CAF C license coaching at the National Institute Sports (NIS), describing the gesture as pleasing and good development and assured the coaches of his support.

“It is a very pleasing and good development for Kano State and I am very happy that Kano State Football Association has taken up this challenge to encourage these young men to attain high level in their careers of coaching and we will support them”.

Shakarau, who is now a senator, representing Kano Central Senatorial District in the upper chamber of the National Assembly, assured of continuous support for sporting activities in Kano.”I am a passionate sports lover because of my background in education. I own a football club, Shekarau Babes and the club is coming up very promisingly. The club has been on for the last decade or more and they making a lot of waves around the country”.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

