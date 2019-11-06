Titi Abubakar Seeks Support To Combat Prostitution, Migration

The wife of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate in the 2019 elections, Mrs Titi Abubakar, has sought the support of parents in combating irregular migration and prostitution abroad.

Abubakar who made the appeal at the public presentation of Network Against Child Trafficking, Abuse and Labour (NACTAL) baseline survey report and five years strategic plan yesterday in Abuja, while speaking to newsmen, urged parents to jolt suggestion from sugar-coated friends and relations who seek their consent to traffic their children abroad for token or better life.

She also called on parents to discourage their children and wards from prostitution and irregular migration abroad.

According to her, ‘’ Our girls and boys should be contented with what they have, people should do away with sugar-coated mouth to lure them abroad and at the end of the day, they will suffer the repercussion all alone”.

‘’And our mothers should not push girls out for prostitution abroad. Some greedy mothers also want to build houses and buy cars so, they should shun such practices at the expense of the children, they should shun that.’’

Abubakar stressed that NACTAL is intensifying campaigns against irregular migration abroad, adding that there is nothing special anywhere in the world.

‘’I will also hail the current administration’s effort in repatriating Nigerian from Libya and other countries,’’ she said.

She noted that the services of NACTAL are spread across the six geopolitical zones of the country.

‘’Our impact has gone beyond the shores of Nigeria, such cases include that of girls and boys rescued from Benin Republic, Togo, Niger and other African Countries. Currently, NACTAL is having over 150 organizations working in different thematic areas including awareness creation, rehabilitation, legal support, research, advocacy, media engagement, capacity development and policy development,’’ she added.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

