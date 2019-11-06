Varsity Don Tasks FG On Robust Legislation To Curb Illegal Mining

Federal government has been advised to rejig its legal framework to be able to tame the menace of illegal mining that has become a monster draining the gains in the mining sector.

A Professor of Geology , Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado Ekiti, Dr. Oyinloye Akindele Ojo, who gave the advice also called on the government to map out strategy to develop atomic technology in the country.

The Don said nuclear technology under the context of atomic bomb design, has become one of the most profitable aspect of solid mineral resources sector, saying the country has huge deposit of uranium that can sustain investment in the economic sector.

He spoke on Wednesday in Ado Ekiti at the 3rd meeting of the National Council on Mining and Mineral Resources Development (NCMMRD) with the theme: ‘Nigeria Minerals and Metals Sector: Spectrum for Investment Opportunities for Economic Growth and Development’.

Delivering his keynote address at the opening session of the event, the renowned Geologist, said it was a misplaced priority for the country to rely on oil in spite of its strong potential in the mining sector.

In the speech entitled: , “Overview of Legal and Regulatory Framework in Nigeria Minerals and Mining Sector, Ojo urged the country to design ways to boost atomic and nuclear technology due to high deposit of uranium in Nigeria that can be tapped into .

“Nuclear technology is a profitable aspect of solid mineral sector. In the middle East and Asia, we hear of attempt to test nuclear bomb every day and uranium deposit in Yola that has been abandoned can be developed to earn us economic gains”, he said .

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Mines and Solid Mineral Resources, Alhaji Abdulkadir Mu’azu, said the importance of mining sector in the process of economic development can’t be overemphasized, saying discussion on such a pivotal sector in a country like ours becomes imperative .

