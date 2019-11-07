Aero’s Politics Of Akanu Ibiam Airport Rehabilitation

The Federal Government recently bowed to pressure by air travelers and the people of South-East geographical zone including traditional rulers and law makers as President Muhammadu Buhari announced the approval of N10 billion for rehabilitation of Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

The approval came almost two months after the Managing Director, Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Captain Rabiu Hamisu Yadudu, announced the closure of the Airport for repair works. The delay in commencement of the much expected rehabilitation works on the airport attracted public outcry and plea to the federal government probably due to its importance and the sad memories of abandoned projects, often referred to as national monuments.

In an apparent expression of appreciation of joy, the Chairman, House of Reps Committee on Aviation, Hon. Nnolim Nnaji, heartily commended the tenacity of President Buhari, Ohaneze Ndi Igbo and others towards the rehabilitation of Enugu Airport, which he said was very critical to the development of South-East.

Indeed, the Akanu Ibiam Airport has come of age being one of the nation’s oldest airports constructed during the era of oil boom in the 70s to facilitate fast movement of cargoes and passengers to their desired destinations at the shortest possible time in contrast to the road, rail and sea.

Unarguably plagued by absence of major industries to absorb the army of qualified young graduates roaming the streets, the aerodrome is of strategic importance to the South-Eastern states, especially in the areas of economics and commerce and mass airlift of passengers. Suffice this to say that aside the communal built Imo Airport, now Sam Mbakwe Airport, still yearning for installation of modern navigational aids that will pave way for night flight services, Akanu Ibiam Airport is among the age- longed infrastructure that is dear to the heart of Ndi Igbo and other neighboring South-South States, especially Bayelsa and Rivers States.

President Buhari neither feigned ignorance of the closure of the airport for repair works nor over looked its importance during his parley with Governors of the nine oil producing states of Niger Delta and some lawmakers who paid him a courtesy call in Aso Rock recently.

Hear him; “I’m not unaware of the closure of Enugu Airport for repair works since August 24, 2019. Also, I’m aware of the importance of the airport for the socio-economic development of South-East”.

Coincidentally, the closure of the airport for repair works came exactly six years after the friendly Ethiopian Airline formally flagged off its median international flight from Enugu to Addis-Ababa, Ethiopia on August 24, 2013, during the tenure of former Aviation Minister, Sen. Stella Adaeze Oduah. Indeed, the inaugural flight of Ethiopian Airline to Addis-Ababa, Ethiopia, from the airport at the stated date was not only a promise made to the people Of South-East geographical zone by former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, but a promise kept and fulfilled.

Apparently, the development had further opened Enugu State and other adjoining states of Abia, Anambra, Eboyin, Imo and Rivers to more business opportunities to the world. This was evidenced by the fact that both domestic and international air travelers had prior to the closure of the airport to traffic and other business made their journey to Enugu and the listed neighboring states as well as transact their business with ease.

Again, the development bears testimony to the foresight and diligence of FAAN currently under the leadership of Captain Yadudu and his predecessors in aerodrome development and effective management of resources to achieve desired goal. Interestingly, more airlines have commenced commercial flight operation to the airport after the Ethiopian Airline’s inaugural flight within the period in review. It is therefore expected that more airlines will extend their flight services to the Coal City aerodrome on completion of repair works on its run way and other major works at a date yet to be made public.

It is pertinent to state that timely commencement of the reconstruction works and its completion on schedule as experienced in the resurfacing of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, in 2017, will not only assist FAAN to recover the huge revenue it has so far lost at Enugu Airport, but once again write the name of both the agency and Aviation Minister, Sen. Had Sirika, in gold for the second time running. Also, the direct Enugu bound passengers, particularly traders and other business groups who had been finding it extremely difficult to make their journey following the closure of the airport will heave a sigh of relief. It is therefore expected that the contractor who won the bid for the resurfacing of the airport runway should mobilize to site as soon as the approved contract sum is released.

Similarly, the 40 year old Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, has been scheduled for rehabilitation at a whopping N14billion, effective December 2019, the slated date for commissioning of the newly Chinese built multi-million naira international terminal edifice. It is on record that since inception of democracy in 1999, the federal government had expended enormous funds to arrest the decay of infrastructure at the nation’s prime gateway, yet it is still yearning for more.

Sadly enough, poor maintenance culture and negligence of expertise advice are among the major bane of our economy. Indeed, President Buhari did not lose sight of the problem even as he pointed out in his response to the complaints of Governors of the nine oil producing states of Niger Delta on the poor condition of federal roads. According to the President, the decay of infrastructure around the country was due to non maintenance of same. The question begging for answer is when will the ugly monster of contract scam, shoddy jobs and poor maintenance culture be extinguished in both the private and public sectors of our economy?

Giving a graphic detail of legislative framework on rehabilitation of the airport, Hon. Okechukwu explained that though construction work on the airport which is passionate to the South-Eastern people was approved by the National Assembly (NASS) in 2007, it was executed in 2010. Unfortunately, it was defective. Again it was debated in the House following the collective decision of over 30 Representatives of the South-Eastern caucus to present same to the House, and it was eventually approved.

The Deputy Minority Leader, Hon. Toby Okechuku, in tacit support of President Buhari’s position on the state of infrastructure in the country, harped on the need for the contractor and government to be prudent about the re-habilitation works, stressing;”it should be thoroughly executed this time around”.

– Aligwo is an aviation and economy analyst

