AfCFTA: FG Seeks Private Sector Collaboration

Following the ratification of the free movement of goods and sewrvices, the federal government has reiterated the importance of the private sector to the successful implementation of the African Continental free trade Agreement (AFCFTA).

Minister of Industry, Trade and investment, Mr. Richard Adeniyi Adebayo speaking at the Zenith Bank’s 2019 International Trade Seminar in Lagos yesterday, said we do not need to look beyond the recent recession to understand the urgency for the government to grow and diversify economy and its sources of export revenues.

Adebayo who was represented by the special assistant to the president on public sector, Fracis Anatogu, at the event which focused on Non-Oil Export in Nigeria, said: “The private sector has a critical role to play in the drive to grow non-oil export and in the implementation of the AfCFTA.

“There is a need for a paradigm shift in the way we do business for us to unlock the export trade opportunities. In your deliberation, I invite to spare some thought to the strategies and business models you need to defend your share of the domestic market and to expand your share of the Africa market.’’

Also, how to build networks with businesses and governments in African countries of interest in order to effectively execute these strategies; and how to build effective partnership with government at the three levels to realize the AfCFTA readiness projects; specific programs and initiatives that Government should prioritize to fast-track non-oil export and our readiness for AfCFTA.

He said: “The long-term outlook for oil and gas is uncertain given the global drive to reduce the use of fossil fuel to tackle climate change and the market disruption created by shale oil and gas which has moderated oil prices. Already, other major oil and gas producing countries have started shifting their economies away from oil and gas and we are doing same.

“The Economic Growth and Recovery Plan developed in the first term of this administration focused on restoring growth through macro-economic stability and economic diversification with emphasis on agriculture, energy, and MSME led growth in industry, manufacturing and key services.

“The plan also focused on building a globally competitive economy through investment in infrastructure and improving the business environment. In these areas, a lot has been achieved and several projects are at various stages of implementation.

“Government also recognizes the need to promote export trade to assure markets for our manufactured products and for our services. To manage our balance of payments as we diversify our economy, we must therefore grow non-oil export to counterbalance our current dependence on imports for quality inputs and capital.’’

Furthermore on risks foreseen, he added: “A key risk associated with AfCFTA is the potential rise in smuggling and abuse of rules of origin as it will inadvertently incentivize rogue traders to disguise and distribute goods imported from outside the continent, as duty free made-in-Africa goods.

“It is also envisaged that without adequate provisions for adjustment costs, the surge in import that will arise with AfCFTA will likely threaten output, jobs and investment in the manufacturing sector and in local infant industries.

“While these conditionalities and threats indicate that a lot must be done to prepare Nigeria to achieve the envisaged benefits of the AfCFTA, it is also worth knowing that Nigeria is not at ground zero in terms of readiness.

“In this regard, AfCFTA complement Nigeria’s national development agenda as it offers Nigerian products and services, preferential access to the huge African market. As you may know, currently, Africa sources over 85 per cent of its products imports from outside the continent.

“It provides immense export opportunities for made-in-Nigeria finished products as trade on 97 per cent of tariff lines will be conducted at zero duty, when liberalization kicks in.”

“The new supply capacity that will result from producing for export to Africa will deepen both forward and backward linkages and grow domestic and regional value chains, in line with government’s backward integration agenda.”

On his part, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria has said it is pertinent for neighboring countries to engage and comply with fair trade practices so as not to deprive Nigeria from benefiting from the AfCFTA.

Emefiele who was represented by the Lagos Branch Controller, Mr. Ekhator Atise said: “It is imperatively that all of us are made to support growth in the fiscal industry that will help insulate our economy from this external headwinds, supporting the growth of the whole of these sectors that we need to improve non-oil exports is viable and it is that alternative that will help our projective of better growth and an economy and the creation of jobs for our teaming youths and the nation.”

He added: “I believe it is going to be fruitful for Nigeria and it will enable our producers’ access other markets within the continent. It is important that all other parties engage in fair trade.

“If the agreement is going to be of value to our country, the situation where other countries and goods are on transit point to enable a type of subsidized imports in Nigeria which harm our local farmers and industries cannot and should not be tolerated.

work to encourage fair trade in order for the gains of AfCFTA to be achieved

“The central bank of Nigeria would continue to implement policies that would enable improved domestic productivity and further the growth of non-oil exports in Nigeria as a more diversified country is crucial in promoting stable growth and in creating hob opportunities on a wider scale and it would also help to improve our non-export earnings thereby protecting our economy from the volatility of the crude oil market.

“For a country with close to 200 million the emphasis on non-oil exports is due to the potential gains that would be made when human and natural resources are harnessed in creating new products and services that can be produced at scale and sold to people in various parts of the world.”

Group managing director, chief executive officer Zenith Bank, Mr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu in his opening remarks said: “Escalating trade policy uncertainties remain the biggest risk to the future of the global trading system, causing the slowest pace of growth of the global economy since the 2008-2009 financial crisis, according to the IIMF.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

