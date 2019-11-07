NEWS
Alaghodaro 2019: Edo Residents Gear Up For Summit, As Benin Wears New Look
As Alaghodaro 2019 draws near, residents in Edo State are gearing up for the various activities lined up for the event, which marks Governor Godwin Obaseki’s third year anniversary in office.
A cross-section of residents in the state, who spoke to journalists, said they were waiting eagerly for the summit, which is in its third edition, to celebrate the achievements of Governor Godwin Obaseki in basic education, healthcare, urban renewal and others sectors of the state’s economy. Major roads and streets in the capital city of Benin now wear new look as branding materials dot the cityscape.
The Alaghodaro 2019 summit themed ‘Delivering to the People: The Next Level,’ would host investors, government functionaries, youths, women and other players in the state’s bourgeoning private-sector driven economy.
Mr. Gabriel Ehiagwina, a trader in Oba Market, Ring Road, expressed his delight over the new look of Benin City, noting that preparations are ongoing to ensure a successful outing for the Alaghodaro 2019 summit.
According to him, “We have been hearing a lot about Alaghodaro 2019 summit on the streets, markets and even on radio and television. The governor is marking his third year in office and we are happy to be celebrating with him. Governor Obaseki is someone we are all proud of. My children in school are happy going to school because of the way they are now being taught. It is really surprising. I am so happy.”
Another trader, Mrs. Blessing Igbinovia, said the Obaseki-led administration has done a lot to correct the mistakes of past administrations, especially with the clearing of touts from the streets and restoring sanity to public life.
She said, “I am very happy with the government and I am eager to celebrate with the governor. A lot has happened since he came on board. We are better off, I can say that for sure because sanity has returned to the market. People are now really interested in what the government is doing.”
MOST READ
Delta Attributes Delay in Completion of New Secretariat on Border Closure
Bayelsa Airport: Dickson Will To Account For Spending – Oshiomhole
Senate Adopts Uba Sani’s Motion On Regulation Of Correctional Centers
OSM, Women Groups, Others Applaud APC Leaders For Adopting Obaseki As Party’s Flagbearer
Turkey Captures Baghdadi’s Wife
NPC, Stakeholders Brainstorm Ways Of Ending Early Child Mortality
Nasarawa Govt Partners Cooperative To Train 25,000 Youths
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS24 hours ago
Madam Ovuleria Of New Masquerade Is Dead
-
OPINION13 hours ago
Aero’s Politics Of Akanu Ibiam Airport Rehabilitation
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Jonathan, Alaibe, Wike Absent At Bayelsa PDP Mega Rally
-
COVER STORIES13 hours ago
Osinbajo’s Office, Powers Not Undermined, Says Presidency
-
NEWS22 hours ago
FG Okays N58bn For Bridge Linking Niger, Kwara States
-
COVER STORIES13 hours ago
FG Okays N58bn For Niger/ Kwara Bridge
-
Others24 hours ago
Igala Cultural Group Honours Achema 20 Years After Death
-
COVER STORIES13 hours ago
Senate Seeks Diversification From Crude To Natural Gas Production