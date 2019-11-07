Appeal Court Judgement Against Senator Adeyeye Election Painful, Says Fayemi

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has described Wednesday’s ruling of the Court of Appeal that nullified the election of Senator, representing Ekiti South, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, as painful.

This is just as Senator Biodun Olujimi saluted the courage of Adeyeye, urging him to join hands with her to develop the constituency.

Fayemi said more painful was the fact that the ruling of the Appellate Court that sat in Kaduna, remained final in the matter.

He therefore urged Senator Adeyeye to remain calm despite the judicial pronouncement, saying that the ruling, though shocking and unexpected, is not the end of his political career nor his public service.

The Governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Yinka Oyebode, in Ado-Ekiti on Thursday, also congratulated Senator Olujimi for the victory, urging her to be magnanimous in victory and ensure that Ekiti interest is paramount in her agenda at the Senate.

Describing Senator Adeyeye as a dogged fighter and a politician of repute who is loved by his people, Fayemi said he was convinced that the former Senate Spokesman would bounce back and play more significant roles in the nation’s politics.

Olujimi in a separate statement said, “let me salute the courage and tenacity of Prince Dayo Adeyeye, my brother, my friend and my opponent in this struggle! He gave me a reason to put on my thinking cap, be on my toes.

“He gave me a strong reason to pursue my conviction with decency. Let me say, that I know how it feels to be in his situation, but I ask that he will understand that democracy is a bitter- sweet system which we all submitted to! I wish him luck as he moves on to plan for the future and ask that he should not jettison the zeal to assist and give back to his constituency.

“We must work to make our constituents better. I will be willing to work with him on projects that will enhance the development of Ekiti south. Politics must bind rather than separate us. I thank my colleagues, constituents, party faithful and people all over Nigeria and abroad”.

Fayemi added that the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Senator campaigned vigorously during the last election and got the endorsement of the people of the district, adding that that made the Court of Appel’s ruling quite disturbing.

“As we continue to deepen our democratic culture, we cannot but witness occasional setbacks of this nature. It is part of the sacrifice for our nation building.

“We must accept the decision of the appellate court- which is the final arbiter in this particular election petition, with equanimity, though painfully.

“The court’s ruling notwithstanding, Senator Adeyeye remains a credible politician with huge democratic credentials. While many may see this as a temporary setback, I urge him to brace up and see it as part of the sacrifice for the growth of democracy in the country.

“I am convinced that Senator Adeyeye will bounce back, in view of the pride of place he occupies in the hearts of his people,” the governor said.

