Appeal Court Sacks Senate Spokesman, Adeyeye

The Kaduna division of the Court of Appeal yesterday nullified the election of Senate spokesperson, Adedayo Adeyeye as Senator representing Ekiti South senatorial district.

Adeyeye had approached the appellate court to challenge the decision of the Ekiti State election petitions tribunal which nullified his election.

The Court of Appeal, in its decision, upheld the judgment of the Tribunal, which declared candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Biodun Olujimi as winner of the election held on 23rd February 2019.

Olujimi had challenged decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to declare Adeyeye of the All Progressive Congress (APC) as winner of the election.

Olujimi challenged the result as declared by INEC, on the grounds that she scored the highest number of votes cast.

In her petition, Olujimi urged the tribunal to nullify Adeyeye’s victory, alleging that the election was marred by massive irregularities.

In her written address, the petitioner claimed that the election was not conducted in substantial compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Acts, having been allegedly fraught with all manners of irregularities.

The Tribunal in its judgment nullified elections in some polling units and declared Mrs Olujimi the authentic winner of the polls.

Dissatisfied with the tribunal judgment, both Adeyeye and His party, APC filed a petition at the court of appeal asking it to set aside the ruling of the lower court.

However, while delivering a unanimous judgement yesterday, Justice Uzor Anyanwu upheld the judgment of the Tribunal and ordered INEC to issue fresh certificate of return to Senator Biodun Olujimi.

