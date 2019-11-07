Army Decorates 26 Warrant Officers With New Ranks

Following the recent approval of the promotion of Warrant Officers to Master Warrant Officers by the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, the General Officer Commanding 1 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Faruk Yahaya yesterday decorated 26 warrant officers to their new rank of Mastwr Warrant Officer.

The colorful ceremony which took place at the Headquarters 1 Division auditorium was witnessed by Commanders, Principal Staff Officers of the Division alongside other dignitaries and spouses of the affected Master Warrant Officers.

Speaking during the occasion, the GOC noted that the promotion of the Senior Non Commission Officers (SNCOs) was the result of their performance and diligent service to the Nigerian Army and the Nation.

Major General Yahaya further stated that the elevation of the SNCOs was in recognition of the efforts and achievement in the discharge of their duties. He urged them to continue to be responsive and professional in the discharged of their responsibilities.

The GOC further urged the beneficiaries of the promotion to continue to remain loyal to the country and the President and Commander in Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari.

He applauded the spouses of the beneficiaries for discharging their responsibilities at the home front thereby giving their husband the much needed support to excel in their chosen career.

The new Master Warrant Officers were from Headquarters 1 Division, Headquarters 51 Signal Brigade, 1 Division Garrison, 1 Military Intelligence Brigade, 1 Division Supply and Transport, 1 Division Ordinance Services, , 1 Division Education, 1 Division Finance, 1 Division Band and 2 Battalion.

