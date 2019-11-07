As S/Court Retains Wike At Rivers Govt House

ANAYO ONUKWUGHA chronicles how Nyesom Wike won the political and legal battles to retain his seat as Governor of Rivers State

The legal battle over who actually won the March 9, 2019 governorship election in Rivers State came to a conclusion on Friday, October 25, 2019 when the Supreme Court dismissed an appeal filed by governorship candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Biokpomabo Festus Awara.

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the incumbent governor, Nyesom Wike, had approached the Supreme Court to appeal the decision of the Court of Appeal, which ordered the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal in the state to hear Awara’s petition afresh.

In the build-up to the 2019 general elections, there was an implosion within the main opposition political party in the state, the All Progressives Congress (APC), which forced some members of the party loyal to Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, to approach a State High Court challenging the outcome of the congresses conducted by the party.

The plaintiffs, Ibrahim Umar and 22 others, pleaded with the Court presided over by Justice Chinwendu Wogu, to declare null and void the ward, local government and state congresses of the APC.

The Court ruled that the processes leading to the conduct of the congresses were flawed and therefore declared the whole exercise null and void.

The leadership of APC in the state, led by the minister of transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, challenged the judgement of the State High Court in the Port Harcourt Division of the Court of Appeal.

However, the Court of Appeal upheld the judgement of the State High Court, prompting the APC to appeal the appellate Court’s decision at the Supreme Court, which also upheld the judgement of the lower court.

After two parallel gubernatorial primaries were held by the two factions of the APC, which produced Abe and Architect Tonye Dele Cole, the former approached the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, demanding to be declare the rightful gubernatorial candidate of the party.

Also, Wike, on his part, approached the same Federal High Court, seeking the nullification of the primaries conducted by the APC factions in the state and a declaration that the party, having failed to conduct credible congresses was unfit to field candidates in the 2019 general elections in the state.

While the Federal High Court presided over by Justice Kolawole Omotosho, dismissed Abe’s suit, it granted Wike’s pleas and declared that the APC was unfit to field candidates in the general elections.

The matters went through the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court, and both upheld the decision of the Federal High Court.

Acting on the orders of the Courts, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) removed names of APC candidates as well as the party’s logo from the ballot papers and other electoral materials for the 2019 general elections in the state.

Having been barred from participating in the elections, some APC members in the state, led by Amaechi declared support for the AAC governorship candidate, Awara, while others, led by Abe declared support for Wike.

Few days to the March 9, 2019 governorship election, the AAC deputy governorship candidate, Akpo Bombah Yeeh, dumped the party and declared support for the PDP and its governorship candidate.

Also, a chieftain of the Accord Party in the state, Precious Baridoo, approached the Federal High Court to challenge the candidature of the party’s gubernatorial candidate, Dumo Lulu-Briggs.

Baridoo, who is a former state chairman of the party, got a judgement in his favour from Federal High Court, declaring him the rightful gubernatorial candidate of the party.

However, the Court-declared governorship candidate later withdrew from the race and declared support to Wike and the PDP.

At the gubernatorial election, the battle was between Wike of the PDP, Awara of the AAC and Victor Fingesi of the Action Democratic Party (ADP). Although, there were other political parties and candidates in the race, but none of them had a strong base in the state.

After the elections, Awara and Fingesi approached the tribunal, to challenge the decision of INEC to declare Wike and the PDP winners of the March 9 election in the state.

It is noteworthy that the Leonard Ezenwa-led national leadership of AAC withdrew its support for the party’s governorship candidate, midway into the heating of the petition at the Tribunal. Both petitions were dismissed by the Tribunal presided over by Justice Kingsley Orjiako for lack of merit and the duo approached the Court of Appeal.

While the Court of Appeal upheld the decision of the Tribunal, dismissing Fingesi’s appeal, it ordered a fresh hearing of Awara’s petition on it’s merit.

As the Tribunal commenced fresh hearing on the Awara’s petition, Wike appealed the decision of the Court of Appeal at the Supreme Court, which overruled the decision of the appellate court and upheld the judgement of the Tribunal.

The Supreme Court in a judgment by three Justices led by Justice Inyang Okoro, ruled that hearing of an abandoned petition amounted to no other purpose than academic, adding that the hearing was an exercise in futility.

Earlier, the apex court also upheld Wike’s appeal against Awara with appeal number SC1111/2019 over a judgment by the lower court dismissing the appeal by the governor that the appointment of counsel to Awara, to file court processes

Speaking after the judgment, Wike’s counsel, Ferdinand Orbih (SAN), noted that the two judgments were landmark pronouncements by the Supreme Court.

Orbih said: “Across all the tribunals in the country, the issue has always been what is the relationship between the power of the tribunal to dismiss the petition that has been abandoned vis a vis the constitution al provision that says that interlocutory matters bothering on jurisdiction must wait until the final judgment.

“That is the issue that was resolved by the Supreme Court today that when an issue is abandoned you don’t have to wait until the final judgment before the tribunal can pronounce on it that you are dismissing this petition because it has been abandoned.”

He noted that by the two judgments, the matter filed by the AAC in Rivers State has received its final nail on its coffin, its dad and buried forever.

Counsel to the AAC, Henry Bello, said the two judgments just delivered by the Supreme Court cover six appeals namely, SC1111/2019 covers SC1113/2019 and SC1121/2019, adding that the appeal for SC1112/2019 covers SC1114/2019 and SC1122/2019 respectively.

Bello said: “The first judgment has to do with abuse of process. At the tribunal in Port Harcourt there was appeal against a decision of the Tribunal at the same time the same thing in the appeal was also sought to be rectified by the tribunal in another application.

“Our contention at the tribunal was that it was an abuse of court process and that it should be dismissed. The tribunal agreed with us and dismissed that. They went on appeal to the court of appeal in appeal number CA/PH/EPT/375/2019 the court of Appeal disagreed with the tribunal that it was not an abuse of court process.

“Today the Supreme Court has upheld our position that it was an abuse of court process. And moving forward, there was a decision of the Supreme Court on 15th of October in appeal number 1120 where the Supreme Court upheld the appointment of my humble self as counsel to AAC,” he said.

He further noted that based on the judgment, counsel to Awara could not file processes on his behalf anymore. He however noted that the counsel defiantly continued to file processes even after he had taken over the conduct of proceedings pursuant to the business of order 9 rule 35 of the Federal High Court rules which is applicable by virtue of paragraph 52 of the first schedule to the Electoral Act.

The AAC candidate said: “And so we contended that it was wrong. So the Supreme Court has by this judgement now set aside all those processes filed on my behalf and held that those processes were file in abuse of court process.

“The final judgment in 1112 applies to two other related appeals. In that one because of the judgment in 1111 that processes filed on my behalf were null and void, one of such processes was application for issuance of the hearing notice filed again on my behalf without my instruction, consent or authority.

“The Supreme Court has today agreed that those processes were null and void and there was no application for issuance of pre-hearing notice. Now that has to do with the purpose of paragraph 18 of the first schedule of the electoral act which says within seven days of completing of pleadings you must apply for prehearing notice to be issued.

“Then paragraph 18 (4) says if you don’t apply then your petition is abandoned and it will be dismissed. Now section 285 of the constitution says you cannot raise an objection to the competence of an election petition.

“So the contention of Mr Awara is because of section 285, paragraph 18 is inconsistent with the provision of section 285 of the constitution. Supreme Court has told us today that both of them are consistent they are procedural, one does not offend the other.

“If paragraph 18 had offended section 285, then the right given to the Tribunal to dismiss a petition that is not properly prosecuted would not have been there. But the Supreme Court has today held that you must be diligent in the prosecution of your election petition, if you are not diligent, the tribunal has the right to dismiss it.

“This is the first judgment in respect of that and is a serious precedence that will assist us in all election petitions in the country moving forward.”

Wike however expected confirmation of his re-election by the Supreme Court because the AAC governorship candidate, Awara couldn’t have won an election he didn’t contest.

The governor stated that from the very beginning, there was no issue because the AAC candidate posed no threat, since he was unknown to Rivers people.

He said he only got to know about Awara about two days to the election, because such a person never existed in the political lexicon of Rivers State.

Wike said: “I expected the confirmation because the law is clear. The man who is challenging us never contested any election, so he couldn’t have won. It is so painful, but what do you do?

“It is part of life, if he really ran election with us, one can say there could be a problem. A man that I never knew till a few days to the election, how would it have been that the man won the election? So I expected that the Court would do the right thing, which they did.”

The governor expressed confidence in the capacity of the judiciary to always act in the best interest of the nation’s democracy. He said even though nobody expects perfection, the Judiciary has continued to perform her constitutional responsibilities.

“We give God all the glory. Some of us have confidence in the judiciary, even though you can’t expect perfection. That does not mean that they have not done well, so I am happy what happened on Friday at the Supreme Court.

“We give God all the glory that all through He has been on our side for us to continue to do what we are supposed to for the people of Rivers State. God has given us the opportunity to deliver more dividends of democracy according to the will of Rivers people,” Wike stated.

He added that his training as a lawyer has helped him to promote the rule of law at all times, adding that the rule of law is the cornerstone of good governance.

“You don’t talk of governance but you talk of rule of law. When people talk about governance, we talk about accountability. You can’t talk about all these things without adhering to the tenets of the rule of law.

“So, my training as a lawyer gives me the background that I must follow due process. What the law says, you must adhere, whether it is against you or not.

“The rule of law is very much the back bone of getting to the root of democracy, so as a lawyer I feel happy that it has helped me, moulded me, and as my back bone to say look you have to do what is right.”

He stated that the relative security being enjoyed in the state is a product of investment of the state government and the contributions of all stakeholders.

Wike said: “It has to do with collective efforts of every stakeholder. The security agencies and the people. If the people are not with you, it will be difficult for you to try to curb insecurity.

“If the security agencies are not willing to fight insecurity, it will be difficult because one, I am not a security personnel. Mine is to give the necessary logistics to see that they curb this miscreants to the point that they will know that here is not comfortable for them and this is what the security agencies are doing.

“After the 2019 general election the security agencies in the state have been working with us, the synergy is so tight, that is why we are achieving what we achieving. It is not a one man show.”

On his part, the AAC governorship candidate, Awara, said he accepted the judgement of the Supreme Court, which upheld Wike’s victory in the March 9, 2019 election and finally confirmed him as the duly elected Governor of Rivers State.

In a statement he personally signed, he said; “It is with joy and happiness I write to say ‘thank you’ Rivers people for your doggedness and patient as we together fought through this battle to save Rivers State.

“Just yesterday (October 25, 2019), the Supreme Court upheld the victory of Governor Wike and upturned our collective efforts to liberate Rivers State from the hand of one man’s government that has never happened before in our dear Rivers State. But God knows the best.

“The Supreme Court, in their wisdom, set aside the judgement of the Court of Appeal and technically upheld Governor Wike’s victory.

“Indeed, it’s on good record that my party (AAC) was infiltrated with greed and corruption, and thus, some party men with unholy and unpatriotic desires clothed with tainted hands overtly worked for Governor Wike at the tribunal and all through the appeal process.

“In the light of the foregoing, the petition I filed was withdrawn by my party through one Henry Bello and not because I was unable to prove my case.

“We all knew how I was pressured by the high and mighty in our society and severally offered billions to abandon my petition but vehemently refused; though some of my followers and party members accepted the inducement and conscientiously inflicted this setback and this foreseeable four years of hardship for Rivers people.

“Though we lost, but my happiness is that our fight was a good fight of faith and my happiness is that Rivers people stood by me.

“In all honesty, I am indeed very grateful to God for keeping us alive till date, I am indebted to Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi and with all due respect, I don’t know how to thank him and his APC family in Rivers State that adopted me as their Governorship Candidate in the 2019 general election.

“From the depth of my heart, I say thank you a million times to Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi and his APC family in Rivers State as silver and gold I don’t have to repay them for what they have done to me. It is my humble prayers that God should guide and guard their footsteps unto eternity.

“Let me also use this opportunity to thank all my party members who stood by me during this trying times and was able to overcome all temptations despite the hunger that was caused by the Rivers State government all in the bid to make everybody fall prey to their antics, but God willing, we fought till the end.

“I wish to encourage you all to continue to be law abiding and pray to God to give us a better and another opportunity to make Rivers people proud again. Once more I say thank you all.”

