Bagudu Appointments 16 Permanent Secretaries, Others
The Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has approved the appointment of 15 Permanent Secretaries, state Account General, state Surveyor.
Other appointments approved by the governor included Chairman Board of Internal Revenue, Chairman Pilgrims Welfare Agency and Secretary Pilgrims Welfare Agency
This is contained in a press statement signed by the Acting Head of Service, Alhaji Tanko Musa Magaji and made available to LEADERSHIP.
Those appointment included Alhaji Ibrahim Umar as the new Accountant-General of the State and Alhaji Kabir Ibrahim Argungu as the State Surveyor-General.
Also appointed are Iliyasu A. Jega, Chairman Board of Internal Revenue, while Alhaji Garba Salis Hamis is the new Secretary, Kebbi State Pilgrims Welfare Agency.
The new Permanent Secretaries are Lawali Shehu Argungu, Aisha Usman, Malami Muhammad Shekare, Garba Hamisu Zuru, Nana Muhammad Zagga and Dahiru Zaki.
Also on the list are Aliyu Mustapha Gwandu, Mr. Joel Aiki, Fati Bawa, Barrister Abubakar Lonzon, Aishatu M. Maikurata, Fatima Nasare Mungadi, Sani Muhammad Bunza, Ahmad Yerima and Dr. Aminu Haliru Bunza.
The governor advised the new Permanent Secretaries to exhibit high sense of responsibility, hardwork, commitment, honesty and patriotism in the discharge of their duties to move Kebbi state forward.
All appointments take effect from Wednesday, 6th November, 2019.
