Bagudu’s Milestone In Kebbi

Alhaji Atiku Bagudu is one leader whose demeanour confuses both his admirers and critics. But the moment he engages one in a discussion on global or national issues, it is easy for one to be confounded by the sheer depth of his knowledge of affairs, local and international.

An economist by training, and a banker who has traversed most banking halls before acquiring the vocation as a politician, Bagudu is easily accepted as an astute leader. It is not out of place to state that Nigeria is yet to tap the potentials in this man given how he has turned Kebbi State into an investors’ destination.

Bagudu is probably the only Governor that has ruled Kebbi State with a worldwide brand. His vision is to build Kebbi State to a global network that even after he leaves the Government House in 2023, a solid economic foundation must have been laid that will be hard to distort.

According to him, I have been a Senator and now as a Governor, I am putting in my best to position Kebbi State in the world map that the citizens should be proud of. “Bringing the citizens from poverty to modest prosperity in the next few years will be the base line for positive change.”

How did he achieve so much under four years of his administration going by the Peer Review mechanism of the Governor’s Forum? Bagudu insists that his personal philosophy guides him, especially, his charter with the citizens of Kebbi State. He is wont to state that one needs every ounce of his intercultural sensitivity to develop a template that can rediscover the economy and people’s need which should be beneficial to all.

“It is only when this is achieved that the social contract I swore on Oath to is seen to have been delivered”. As part of the grand design to ensure uniformity of purpose, the quintessential renaissance humanist has made a leap providing communication channels with which his administration interfaces with the people of Kebbi State and this probably accounts for why the citizens are always on his side.

Recently, this writer was on a private visit to Birnin-Kebbi. The tempo of change in the Capital and environs is dramatic. The changes in economic management are yielding visible benefits across all spheres of the state and the new momentum gives a glimmer of hope.

Recounting the good deeds of Bagudu administration, Alhaji Amina Shehu, a retired director of Education attests to the good works of the Governor especially in Agriculture, education, healthcare facilities, green environment, opening of the state to international community and most importantly the peaceful co-existence of the people.

Hear him: In Kebbi State today we sleep with our two eyes closed and with 18 hours of electricity every day, this has contributed tremendously to the economic turnaround of the state. We have never had it like this before, Aminu interjected.

But the critics of the Governor always enthuse that his so called changes are not enough and that the now familiar amalgam of economic rediscovery, uneven distribution of wealth and the lack of buy in of his so called economic revolution by the citizens could trigger political frustration and emergence of radicalism within the youth segment.

The Executive Governor believes that the infinitesimal group in this mould is the traditional arm chair critics who have refused to be converted. “Most of the achievements of my administration are due to reform-oriented economic policies the state Executive Council had to evolve to attract foreign and domestic investors. We have WAFCOT, Dangote, Flour Mills, Abdullahi Group. NNPC is already discussing with us on how to develop ethanol and recently an Egyptian conglomerate is already in Kebbi sharing perspectives on agro-processing industry.

In agriculture, apart from Kebbi State that has been the largest producer of Rice in Nigeria with an annual turnover exceeding N50billion, farmers and non-agricultural enterprises have now developed a concept on how to determine the pricing of their output. Hitherto, it was agents of the multinationals that determined the price of agro-commodities. But this has changed. In other words with high auric investment, training, town hall meetings, stakeholder engagements and supply of high yield seedlings, we have actually deconstructed conservative paths of the past hence you see the vibrancy of our people towards agriculture.

In the area of education, Bagudu reiterates that education has played a major role toward the enhancement of political and economic stability in the state. To this effect, the state embarked on construction of 640 blocks of classrooms for Junior Secondary and Primary Schools in the state.

Furthermore, to ensure that these schools are equipped, the Bagudu administration has procured 35,000 sets of furniture for the schools while laboratory equipment and computers have been purchased to facilitate conducive environment for learning.

Already, Kebbi State University of Science and Technology in Aliero, the State Polytechnic and other tertiary institutions are receiving adequate funding attention as education is the pivot of any development. According to the Governor, “in this state, we have upgraded most skill acquisition centres in all the Senatorial Zones of the State to empower women. As at today, women have secured basic skills thereby restoring confidence as they have now greater opportunity to generate income of their own.

“Today, the Kebbi women is not only entrepreneurial and a stakeholder in the economic sustainability but also conveys a sense of hope to other women in Nigeria”.

“In other to understand fully the human predicament and the possible choices we are confronted with, health facilities are receiving prominent attention in all the 21 LGAs of the state, the governor said. This is to provide minimum but decent life, reduction of infant mortality and increasing life expectancy for the people.

Also, the community mobilization and stakeholder engagement mechanism are functioning very well thereby enlightening the populace on the need to keep their environment clean. Health is wealth and we are conscious that the standards set by UNICEF and WHO are met.

The School of Health Technology in Jega and School of Nursing and Midwifery in the State Capital Birnin Kebbi have been retooled to serve as the springboard towards achieving our healthcare goals. Already these institutions have been accredited by relevant authorities so as to meet national and state aspiration towards health for all.

When prodded if he still has the vigour and tempo to pursue his goals in his second tenure, Bagudu avers that the increasing dissatisfaction with our present way of life, its passiveness and silent boredom, the longing for a joyful, meaningful existence contributes to my passion to leave a legacy for the people.

“My happiness today is that my Government is dedicated to providing the next generation with affordable education, quality healthcare facilities, entrepreneurial skills, sound economic base and most importantly, every Kebbi citizen to have confidence in the future”, Bagudu added.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

