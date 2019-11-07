POLITICS
#Bayelsadecides2019: Sing Nigeria Set To Train Election Observers
Sustainable Initiative for Nurturing Growth SING, one of INEC’s elections observation groups, says it will train election observers to monitor the November 16, 2019 governorship election in Bayelsa State.
This was made known in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja and signed by the spokesperson of the organization Mr. Mohammed Basah.
The organization said that the observers would be trained by SING before they would be deployed to randomly selected polling units in the 8 local government areas of the State.
The statement also quoted that the training, which will take place in Yenegoa, the Bayelsa State capital, would hold between November 13 and November 14, 2019.
It further explained that part of the objective of SING is to promote electoral integrity and boost confidence of citizens in the electoral process.
SING said it is committed to credible elections in Nigeria and will be deploying its observers who are going to be equipped enough to provide accurate and real time information on the Election Day process. The information that SING would be providing to citizens and stakeholders would include time of arrival and set up by polling officials among others. It also promised that the commencement of accreditation and voting, functionality of the smart card reader and deployment of security officials, would also be monitored.
“We will also be observing the process of voting, sorting and counting while also verifying the accuracy of the official elections results released by the electoral commission,” the statement concluded.
MOST READ
NEWS3 mins ago
Delta Attributes Delay in Completion of New Secretariat on Border Closure
POLITICS7 mins ago
Bayelsa Airport: Dickson Will To Account For Spending – Oshiomhole
NEWS49 mins ago
Senate Adopts Uba Sani’s Motion On Regulation Of Correctional Centers
POLITICS51 mins ago
OSM, Women Groups, Others Applaud APC Leaders For Adopting Obaseki As Party’s Flagbearer
NEWS52 mins ago
Turkey Captures Baghdadi’s Wife
NEWS53 mins ago
NPC, Stakeholders Brainstorm Ways Of Ending Early Child Mortality
NEWS1 hour ago
Nasarawa Govt Partners Cooperative To Train 25,000 Youths
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS24 hours ago
Madam Ovuleria Of New Masquerade Is Dead
-
OPINION13 hours ago
Aero’s Politics Of Akanu Ibiam Airport Rehabilitation
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Jonathan, Alaibe, Wike Absent At Bayelsa PDP Mega Rally
-
COVER STORIES13 hours ago
Osinbajo’s Office, Powers Not Undermined, Says Presidency
-
NEWS22 hours ago
FG Okays N58bn For Bridge Linking Niger, Kwara States
-
COVER STORIES13 hours ago
FG Okays N58bn For Niger/ Kwara Bridge
-
Others24 hours ago
Igala Cultural Group Honours Achema 20 Years After Death
-
COVER STORIES13 hours ago
Senate Seeks Diversification From Crude To Natural Gas Production