Bayelsadecides2019: Sing Nigeria Set To Train Election Observers

Sustainable Initiative for Nurturing Growth SING, one of INEC’s elections observation groups, says it will train election observers to monitor the November 16, 2019 governorship election in Bayelsa State.

This was made known in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja and signed by the spokesperson of the organization Mr. Mohammed Basah.

The organization said that the observers would be trained by SING before they would be deployed to randomly selected polling units in the 8 local government areas of the State.

The statement also quoted that the training, which will take place in Yenegoa, the Bayelsa State capital, would hold between November 13 and November 14, 2019.

It further explained that part of the objective of SING is to promote electoral integrity and boost confidence of citizens in the electoral process.

SING said it is committed to credible elections in Nigeria and will be deploying its observers who are going to be equipped enough to provide accurate and real time information on the Election Day process. The information that SING would be providing to citizens and stakeholders would include time of arrival and set up by polling officials among others. It also promised that the commencement of accreditation and voting, functionality of the smart card reader and deployment of security officials, would also be monitored.

“We will also be observing the process of voting, sorting and counting while also verifying the accuracy of the official elections results released by the electoral commission,” the statement concluded.