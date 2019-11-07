Be Committed To Nigeria Unity, Development, Fayemi Charges Corps Members

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi has charged corps members to commit themselves to the unity and development of Nigeria.

He also expressed the readiness of the state government to engage corps members deployed to the state to drive the agricultural development of the State.

Fayemi who noted that the NYSC scheme was established majorly as a vehicle for mobilizing tertiary institution graduates towards national development and orientation urged them to be patriotic, loyal and render selfless service as they serve the nation.

He spoke on Thursday during the official opening and swearing-in ceremony of the 2019 Batch ‘C’ Stream 1 corps members deployed to the state, held at NYSC permanent orientation camp in Ise/Orun/Emure Ekiti, Ekiti State.

The Governor who was represented by his deputy, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi said, ” As you aspire to assume your role as future leaders of our great country, I urge you to place more emphasis on personal commitment over every other interests. The unity of this great country is sacrosanct, you must uphold the integration of Nigeria at all cost.

“I equally enjoin you to be patriotic in all your activities and be steadfast in rendering selfless services whenever you are called upon to meet specific needs in your host communities and places of primary assignment”.

On the agricultural programme of the state, he said, ” My government places high premium on the youth, therefore the corps members deployed to the state will be engaged to drive the agricultural development of the state.

“In the absence of white collar jobs, you are encouraged to go into agricultural a farming, fishery, snail farming among others. Ekiti State is rich in farmland and I enjoined you to tap into this blessing”.

The NYSC coordinator in the state, Mrs Emmanuel Okpongete disclosed that over 2000 corps members we deployed to the state but a total of 1851 members comprising of 944 males and 907 females were duly registered as at midnight of Wednesday 6, November 2019.

Okpongete who describing the corps members as ambassadors of their families and Alma-maters warned them against engaging in unwholesome acts that could tarnish the image of their people and institution they represent.

” You must therefore shun cultism and other social vices as NYSC has zero tolerance for such and other dishonourable groups.

The NYSC coordinator who thanked Governor Fayemi for his unfailing support for the scheme called for assistance for the ongoing renovation and completion of some of its infrastructures.

“While we remain grateful for the progress so far made, I wish to plead and request for the provision of more hostel facilities both for corps members and camp officials, as well as thank you for promising to build us a befitting multipurpose hall,” she said.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

