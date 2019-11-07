B’Haram: Guiding Principles Of Military, NGOs Bane Of Productive Co-existence – Farouq

Hajiya, Sadiya Umar Farouq, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has said that the differences in the guiding principles and rules of engagements of the military, security agencies and the international and local Non-Governmental Organizations have been the bane of productive co-existence in the North East.

These differences, the Minister noted often lead to an adversarial relationship fraught with mistrust and misperception.

Farouq disclosed this while speaking at a 3-day International Workshop on Improving Civil-Security Cooperation (CISEC) In Humanitarian Interventions In Northeast which started on Wednesday in Maiduguri.

She noted that these misunderstandings led to the banning of two INGOs by the Military in August 2019 which has been temporarily lifted.

While appreciating the intervention of President Muhammadu Buhari and the patience and cooperation of all stakeholders on that, the Minister said the Workshop is designed as a veritable platform for civil and security actors in the Humanitarian environment in North Eastern Nigeria to interact, share ideas and best practices that will guide their activities and operations in the North East theatre of conflict.

She said:” The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has as one of its core mandates the development of humanitarian policies and the effective coordination of National and International Humanitarian interventions in Nigeria.

“It is apparent that where civil-security relations are poorly managed, humanitarian action may inadvertently compound other security problems. Meanwhile, it has become obvious that it is increasingly more difficult for humanitarian organizations to operate independently in humanitarian environments.

“The presence of security operatives in many of the crisis ridden areas make those communities safe and accessible for humanitarian actors to carry out their activities. Therefore, the need to ensure cordial, and constructive relations between civil and security actors cannot be over emphasized.

“In the next 3 days, we expect Road -Maps and Action Plans that will enable the setting up of sustainable cooperation frameworks; that will improve civil organizations and security agencies interface in the North East, to be rolled out.

“The structures that will emerge are expected to be enduring and mutually beneficial to all stakeholders as well as to the vulnerable groups, whose succor is dependent on amicable working relationship between these major players in the North East,” Farouq further said.

She stressed that it is in keeping with the Ministry’s mandate and the imperative for a harmonious working environment for all stakeholders in the conflict area, that the Ministry is taking this lead to ensure; Humanitarian assistance reach the Persons Of Concern; Engender information sharing in conflict zones; Review existing civil-security frameworks at policy, strategic and operational levels to fill the gaps; and

Ensure that Security forces and Humanitarian actors apply conflict sensitivity in their deployments and implementation of programs and projects.

Continuing, she said:” This Workshop will identify common priorities and complementarities between civil organizations and security institutions in order to develop realistic and feasible proposals and an outline for a Plan of Action.

“This will strengthen institutions and ensure lasting solutions and structures are put in place so that those in need of humanitarian interventions can access support and assistance in a safe and peaceful environment.

“I appeal to all civil and security actors to commit to adopting the draft CISEC Framework that will emerge and to complement each other’s efforts towards achieving their goals of maintaining peace and security as well as providing aid and relief to victims of the humanitarian crisis in the North East.

“I also urge us all to be heedful of the plight of the millions that are displaced and exposed to harrowing experiences, whose lives, our actions or inaction, will have direct impact on”.

Speaking at the workshop, Borno state governor, Babagana Umara Zulum stressed the need for the Coordination of Humanitarian Activities for Maximum Benefits.

He applauded the efforts of the President in the creation of the Ministry and Northeast Development Commission, and appreciated all humanitarian actors for their support towards alleviating the suffering of the victims of insurgency.

Meanwhile, the Governor called for effective coordination of the humanitarian activities in the country..

