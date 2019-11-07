Big Dreams Talent Show Debuts In Abuja

…winners to go home with N2m, endorsements

The much anticipated talent show in Nigeria ,“Big Dreams Nigeria”, geared towards discovering and developing young talents who don’t have the means of pursuing their dreams in music, acting, and stand-up comedy across Nigeria and packaged by Peace Ambassador Agency and top showbiz promoters, organisations and key industry players is set to hit centre stage in 2020.

This was made known to journalist at a World Press Conference held at Grand Cubana Hotel, Abuja on Wednesday November 6, 2019 which also had in attendance top Nollywood actor, Uzee Usman, Iconic Nigeria musician of Styl-Plus, Mr Tunde Tdot ,Top comedian and Compere, Shortcut, Amb. Daniel and TV Personality, Amb. Rachel Bacham also known as Rachel That Piper in attendance.

Enumerating the plan of the project which has the backing of people who believe in giving back to the society, Project Director, and the brain behind Big Dream Nigeria Talent Show ,Mr Kingsley Amafibe explained that he was motivated to go into this project because of the rate of unemployment in the country. He also stated that though their are measures taken NY the government to curb the unemployment issue in the country, his project would also assist in giving employed to talented youths who don’t have the resources to pursue their dreams.

He added that other talent show/hunt organisers have a fixed prize for any contestant who feel have what it takes to be part of the show, but for Big Dream Nigeria, registration for participation is free, as the initiative is to offer talented and passionate youths a platform to express themselves and be discovered in the creative industry, and thereby reduce unemployment rate.

“There would be an online registration where they would be expected to upload a 1minute video skit of themselves on what they think they are good at. A total number of 45 youths, 15 each for acting, music and comedy categories, will be selected respectively for the grand finale in Lagos.”

“The 45 selected young talents will be camped for mentoring and training for five weeks in the camp where the professional filmmakers, artistes and other stakeholders will train and share experiences with the young and at the end, movies and music produced by them will be screened on all international and local TV stations.” He added.

The auditioning which would hold in 11 states, including the FCT, Jos, Lagos, Kaduna, Calabar, Benin, Enugu, Asaba, Owerri, Benin City, Port-Harcourt amongst other cities across Nigeria would also see the 45 contestants reduced on a weekly eviction process, until it gets down to the last three people who will then be announced as winners on May 10, 2020.

“The three contestants who make it to the finale will be awarded N2M each to enable them build a career in their area of choice in the entertainment industry.

“This is in line with the essence of the project, to create job for young people in the entertainment industry, thereby reducing the number of unemployed Nigerians, and ultimately make them employers of labour .”

In a related development, Nollywood filmmaker, actor, producer and director who is a member of the team, explained that his dream is to see talented youths discovered from the programme and subsequently given acting roles in some of his upcoming Nollywood flicks and that of his colleagues.

“After the training, we can now help you to get jobs, make sure you are part of the film industry in Nigeria. We are going to register you under Actors Guild of Nigeria and we keep recommending you nationwide. We want investors to coming in because this is the kind of thing they need to invest on because if you invest in a person, you can never regret it at all. This is the major reason I’m part of the Big Dream Talent Hunt,” she responded.

Also adding his Voice to the project, Iconic Nigeria musician with Styl-Plus, Mr Tunde Tdot said when he was approached about the project, he knew this would be a proper channel for the youths to discover their talents.

“The most important aspect for an artiste is discovery. Irrespective of the talent you have, if you aren’t discovered,it wouldn’t be very smooth. In my experience as an artiste, I know I have claimed through the ranks and I know the kind of hustling I had to do before getting to where I am today. This kind of platform is going to be giving lots of people that shortcut to have a platform to sell themselves. On this project, I’m going to be taking them on the technicalities of music itself since there’s going to be a camp for them. So that by the time we are done with them, they will have a lot to offer the society” he assured.

For Top comedian and Compere, Shortcut, who is also the grand strategist for Leave Comedy For Shortcut will be in charge of the Comedy aspect of the project. He noted that he’s a product of talent hunt having gone through several competitions in life to be where he is today. He added that why he decided to be part of the project is because nothing the project director , Ambassador Kingsley Amafibe has initiated that hasn’t succeeded.

“What talent shoes do to an entertainer is it builds the entertainer’s confidence. Even those that doesn’t make make it to the finals , gets these exposures that would help them get to the next level in. Life. I’m a comedian today because I took out time to be part of talent shows. I’m encouraging everyone out there who are talented to come out, don’t suppress it, because who knows you might be the next big thing the world is linking for.” He concluded.

Registration will be opened on Nov. 10, for talents in music, acting and comedy nationwide to participate.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

