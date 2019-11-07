Boko Haram: Over 70 Soldiers Face Court-Martial For Cowardice, Desertion

No fewer than 80 soldiers were on Thursday arraigned before a court-martial inaugurated by the Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division Nigerian Army, Brigadier Abdul Khalifah Ibrahim in Maiduguri, for various offences in the war against Boko Haram terrorists in Borno and other states of the northeast.

Inaugurating the General Court Martial at the Maimalari Cantonment, Brigadier General Ibrahim observed that the ability of the Military to ensure success in operations is better achieved when the ethics and traditions aimed at enhancing discipline are encouraged.

The GOC said ” the Military World over are known for the maintenance of discipline and decorum while discharging their duties. In this regard, acts of cowardice, desertion, unsoldierly behaviour and other forms of indiscipline has no place in army, more so, an Army executing war.

“It is against this background that I decided to convene a General Court Martial under my command. The powers confined on me as a General Officer Commanding under section 131 (2) (d) of the Armed Forces Act CAP A20 Lawas of Federation 2004.

“This court does not have any special interest to serve rather than routine duties carried out within the legal confines of regimentation. This goes to shows that the principle of natural justice, equity and fairness, which are enabling pillars of this General Court Martial will surety guide its conducts throughout “.

He called on the President and members of the Court, as well as other stakeholders to remember that an enormous task is placed on them, adding that they should endeavour to discharge the task fairly.

He therefore, wish them wisdom and courage to function in accordance with the dictates of natural justice and fairness to all.

Also speaking, the Judge Advocate of the Court, Captain Aminu Mairuwa said about 80 soldiers are facing trial for various offences of cowardice, abscondment, indiscipline, insubordination, among others in the Operation Lafiya Dole theatre of Operation.

