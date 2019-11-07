Others
Burkina Faso: Gunmen Kill 37 On Mining Firm Convoy
At least 37 people have been killed and 60 wounded in an attack on a mining company convoy in Burkina Faso, authorities say.
Five buses carrying staff of Canadian firm Semafo were ambushed on Wednesday about 40km (24 miles) from the eastern town of Boungou, reports say.
A military escort vehicle was reportedly struck by an explosive device before gunmen opened fire.
It is said to be the third deadliest attack on Semafo staff in 15 months.
Burkina Faso has been wracked by an Islamist insurgency that has killed hundreds of people in recent years.
The military has struggled to contain violence that spilled over the border from neighbouring Mali.
MOST READ
FG Approves Establishment Of Science, Technical Colleges In 16 States
Drug Abuse: Group Wants Northern States To Establish Drug War Trust Fund
NAF To Conduct Counter Terrorism Simulation Exercise Along Minna-Zungeru Road
Boko Haram: Over 70 Soldiers Face Court-Martial For Cowardice, Desertion
PDP Laments Balogun Market Fire
Obaseki Closes Santana Market, To Support Traders For Relocation
Appeal Court Judgement Against Senator Adeyeye Election Painful, Says Fayemi
MOST POPULAR
-
OPINION16 hours ago
Aero’s Politics Of Akanu Ibiam Airport Rehabilitation
-
COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Osinbajo’s Office, Powers Not Undermined, Says Presidency
-
COVER STORIES17 hours ago
FG Okays N58bn For Niger/ Kwara Bridge
-
COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Senate Seeks Diversification From Crude To Natural Gas Production
-
BUSINESS8 hours ago
FMBN Reassures Of Affordable Housing
-
THURSDAY COLUMN16 hours ago
The Media And Politics In The Villa
-
COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Jonathan, Alaibe, Wike Absent At Bayelsa PDP Mega Rally
-
EDUCATION16 hours ago
Despite Intervention, Many Children Still Not ln School In Northeast