Delta Attributes Delay in Completion of New Secretariat on Border Closure

Delta State Government has attributed the delay in the completion of the new state secretariat to the closure of the border by the federal government.

This was revealed by the Commissioner for Special Duties (Government House), Mr Henry Sakpra yesterday, when he conducted the National Council of Establishments round the facility in Asaba, noting that the project which commenced in 2017 could not be completed because of the sudden boarder closure.

Despite the challenges, Sakpra who was accompanied by the state Head of Service, Mr. Reginald Bayoko, assured that the Secretariat complex constructed by the Okowa administration will be delivered before the second quarter of 2020, adding that upon completion, the complex will further motivate civil servants in the state.

“We intended to deliver this project by December of 2019, but as it were, most of the materials imported have been held back at the Lagos seaport and so are about five months behind schedule.”

Leader of the delegation and Permanent Secretary, Office of the Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Magdalene Ajani, commended the state government for improving the working conditions of civil servants.

“For us, this is a beautiful development that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has embarked upon. This is because civil servants need the right work environment, tools and the support required to deliver government policies.” she said.

Ajani stressed that the multimillion Naira edifice will further shore up the productivity of civil servants, even as she called on other states and the Federation to follow the part charted by Delta State Government.

