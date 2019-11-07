Despite Intervention, Many Children Still Not ln School In Northeast

It is common seeing children roaming about the streets begging for alms in Maiduguri and other major towns and cities particularly in the north east.

In Maiduguri, for instance, most of the children are those who lost their parents and communities to the Boko Haram insurgency. Life for them is waking in the morning and roaming about the streets looking for what to eat. There are some of them who beg not just for themselves, but also for their families.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) said the attack by the insurgents in communities in Borno State which is in its tenth year, has continued to uproot the lives of tens of thousands of children, women and men. In 2019 alone, the organization said about 1.8 million Nigerians have fled from their homes and are internally displaced. Statistics put 80 per cent of internally displaced people as women and children, and one in four children under the age of five.

Former governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, in February 2017 released an official figure of 52,311 as the number of children orphaned by the Boko Haram insurgency.

Many saw the figure as rather low especially with the resurgence of attacks in the state. The displaced persons who have been sent packing out of their various homes are being catered for by government and NGOs at the many internally displaced persons’ camps.

Many of the displaced persons who spoke with LEADERSHIP during a visit to some of the camps organised by a non governmental organisation, PagedInitiative said they had no food, hence their children had to go out on the streets to seek for how they would survive.

Quite a number of them said they were widows without any form of support and the only way they could survive was to beg for alms on the streets.

One of the IDPs in Jidarri Polo, Fatiya Makelta told the visiting journalists her husband was killed as they fled their home in Damboa, adding since then, life had been difficult for her and her seven children.

“My children do not go to school. There is no chance of that right now. My concern now is to feed. I don’t have food in my house. How we live here, is by the grace of God. The small children go out to beg while the older ones look for menial jobs like washing of plates at local restaurants as a means of survival. I join them too when I am strong enough, “ she stated.

She said during the attack on their community which had them trek for days, she sustained injuries on her leg which have refused to heal, adding the efforts of her children had been their saving grace.

Also speaking, another IDP, Hassan Bukar complained that many of the interventions by NGOs never get to them as the host communities usually hijack the relief materials meant for them.

“If we get those relief materials, it will help a lot. Perhaps, with that, our children will not need to roam about the streets looking for food. We need help, we need to eat before we can think of education,” he said.

LEADERSHIP gathered that formal IDP camps have temporary learning centres constructed for them by NGOs which are over-stretched due to the arrival of more people recently displaced by the terrorists.

A source at the Bakasi Camp told LEADERSHIP the population in the camp kept increasing and had grown to over 43,000. He said many of the parents hardly allow their children to attend the two schools in the camp.

“I think the major factor that is stopping them from allowing their children to go to school is hunger. We have tried to talk with them to allow their children to go to school but they will ask you if you will give them food to eat after school. The situation is pathetic, “ he said.

While camps in formal schools have constructed schools which children can access, nearly all children in informal camps have no school to go to. There are no public schools in the host communities and families are unable to afford transport to formal schools located elsewhere. For most, the only accessible education is the informal islamic school, but still not all children attend that.

In April this year, President Muhammadu Buhari commissioned six model schools built by the Borno State government in the state capital.

The schools which are among the planned 40 with world class facilities were established, according to the state government, to provide quality education to mostly children of the poor and those turned orphans by the 10-year insurgency in the state.

The president, during the event, said expansion of educational facilities in the state was the best response to Boko Haram’s actions to stifle education, especially that of the girl child.

“This is a wise response to Boko Haram terrorism. Education plays a significant and remedial role in the efforts to provide equal opportunity and achieve a higher standard of living for citizens,” he had said.

President Buhari commended the then governor, Shettima for achieving so much in provision of infrastructure, expansion of educational opportunities, especially for the girl-child, improving health facilities and stimulating the manufacturing sector in spite of distractions by Boko Haram.

The Borno State government had fashioned the Mega Schools project, initially for the education of the “Boko Haram orphans”, but later revised it to also accommodate other children, mainly due to the high level of impoverishment of the larger population of the state occasioned by the insurgency.

Many people saw the mega schools project as a welcome development that would help the children move away from the trauma they have faced and become good citizens of the country. However, many of the residents who spoke with LEADERSHIP claimed not all the schools were functioning.

“When the schools were launched, we all thought they will all start functioning immediately but only a few are. We want these children taken out of the streets. If the schools are functioning, I believe that parents might be convinced to allow their children go to school,” one of them said.

He added that many of the IDPs have to grapple with the problem of lack of food and shelter and called on government and NGOs to come to their aid.

“The harmattan is fast approaching and these IDPs are all in makeshift houses with no blanket to cover themselves. They sleep on the floor. They just need help,” he said.

Amidst the controversy over the number of out-of-school children in Nigeria, the Federal Government had said a national personnel audit of both public and private schools showed the country has 10,193,918 out-of-school children.

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, had said the audit was part of the 2018/2019 annual school census, which was carried out by the Universal Basic Education Commission, National Population Commission, National Bureau of Statistics and other stakeholders.

Adamu said the census showed that the most endemic states affected by the out-of-school children were Kano, Akwa Ibom, Katsina, Kaduna, Taraba, Sokoto, Yobe, Zamfara, Oyo, Benue, Jigawa and Ebonyi states.

The question is how can the number of the out-of-school children in the country be reduced especially as many people and families are still displaced due to activities of the insurgents.

Recently, the federal government announced it would spend an estimated N10 billion in five years to return out-of-school children to schools in the country.

The minister while speaking at a two-day retreat for state commissioners, permanent secretaries, chairmen of state universal basic education boards, SUBEBs, directors and heads of parastatals and agencies in the education sector, revealed that government had set up a target of five years to mop up the over 10.2 million out-of-school children in the country with the estimated amount.

Adamu, whose statement was contained in his ‘Education Sector Short & Medium Term Blueprint/Work Plan on the implementation of Education for Change: A Ministerial Strategic Plan (MSP),’ he presented at the event, lamented the high rate of out-of-school children in the country which he feared might keep increasing if nothing concrete was done to halt the trend.

He gave most of the affected as almajiris, girls, internally displaced persons, orphans and vulnerable children.

Adamu said some of the strategic actions to be carried out within the period included sensitization of traditional rulers and religious leaders on the need to inform their communities of the benefits of formal education and to allow their children go to school.

The minister who urged lawmakers in the country to increase allocation to the education sector, also called on state governors to invest more in basic education as well as prompt access of the federal government’s matching grant from the Universal Basic Education Commission.

Details in the document presented to the stakeholders by the minister showed that by the end of 2020, about N3 billion would have been committed by 19 states, outside the intervention of the federal government in ensuring the enrollment of over 2 million school-age children that are not in school.

Further breakdown indicated that states are also expected to commit N2.4 billion in 2021, N2 billion in 2022, N1.5 billion in 2023 and N1.1 billion in 2024 respectively towards addressing the menace of out-of-school children syndrome.

Also in his presentation at the event, the permanent secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Arc. Sonny Echono, averred that with the strategy, two million school-age children would be taken off the streets every year for the next five years.

“Following the various Federal Government’s intervention programmes aimed at reducing the rate of out-of-school children in Nigeria by 2,000,000 every year for the next five years, the estimated out-of-school children at the end of the five years would be 193,918.

“The above followed the assumption that there would no new out-of-school children in these five years. All the children of school age will automatically enroll in school, following the compulsory years of schooling as enshrined in the UBEC Act,” he said.

Stakeholders are hoping that the strategies put in place will be implemented especially to help children of the displaced persons in the northeast, and also help fight terrorism in line with the human activist, Malala Yousafzai’ s belief that “with guns you can kill terrorists but with education, you can kill terrorism”.

