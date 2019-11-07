Drug Abuse: Group Wants Northern States To Establish Drug War Trust Fund

Group under the auspices of Drug Free Arewa Movement (DFAM) has recommended that the governments of the 19 northern states regardless of their political differences should establish Drug War Trust Fund, adopt a common goal and objective of curbing the production of and traffic in narcotic and other types of drugs.

The group in a communiqué issued at the end of her 2-day annual anti-drug abuse leadership submit which held in Kaduna further urged the federal government to quickly implement the Presidential Advisory Committee on Eradication of Drug Abuse in Nigeria.

The communiqué which was signed and read by the lead convener, Ibrahim Yusuf Gombe also advocated for the establishment of State Bureau for substance abuse, more stringent law against dealers, smugglers and major distributors and add drug sensitization (drug abuse prevention class) to school curriculum.

“Government should enforce strict and regular raid on people that hawk, sell prescription drugs to non-eligible buyers and also strict monitoring on those who sell illicit drugs to minors.

“Government should provide functional rehabilitation centres and also device a well-planned reintegration technique for repentant and rehabilitated addicts.

“National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) should adopt an intervention line that encompasses comprehensive education for long time empowerment of youth and general public to counter drug abuse.

“There must be close collaboration in the fight against drug abuse with key actors including relevant government departments, Media, Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) , relevant professionals, religious/ traditional leaders, parents associations and institutional leaderships.

“The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) should step up community relations and community information sharing to enable the agency seized properties acquired with illicit drugs trafficking proceeds”.

