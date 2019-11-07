NEWS
FG Declares Monday Public Holiday
The Federal Government has declared Monday as Public Holiday to mark the 2019 Eid-ul-Maulud in commemoration of the birthday of the Holy Prophet Muhammad.
Mr Mohammed Manga, Director Press and Public Relations of the Ministry of Interior, announced this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.
He said the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, congratulated the Muslim faithful on the occasion and enjoined them to live within the virtues and teachings of the Prophet.
He said imbibing the Prophet’s virtues of love, courage and perseverance would guarantee peace and security in the country.
Aregbesola expressed confidence that the challenges confronting Nigeria at the moment would soon be over; and therefore called on Nigerians to remain focused and determined.
He gave the assurance that with the immense potentials the country is endowed with; coupled with its human and natural resources, Nigeria will sooner than later join the league of developed nations.
“With love, commitment, self-sacrifice, patience and patriotism, we will certainly, build a greater Nigeria,” Aregbesola said.
The Minister restated Government’s desire to ensure a peaceful and secure environment for all Nigerians.
MOST READ
Delta Attributes Delay in Completion of New Secretariat on Border Closure
Bayelsa Airport: Dickson Will To Account For Spending – Oshiomhole
Senate Adopts Uba Sani’s Motion On Regulation Of Correctional Centers
OSM, Women Groups, Others Applaud APC Leaders For Adopting Obaseki As Party’s Flagbearer
Turkey Captures Baghdadi’s Wife
NPC, Stakeholders Brainstorm Ways Of Ending Early Child Mortality
Nasarawa Govt Partners Cooperative To Train 25,000 Youths
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS24 hours ago
Madam Ovuleria Of New Masquerade Is Dead
-
OPINION13 hours ago
Aero’s Politics Of Akanu Ibiam Airport Rehabilitation
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Jonathan, Alaibe, Wike Absent At Bayelsa PDP Mega Rally
-
COVER STORIES13 hours ago
Osinbajo’s Office, Powers Not Undermined, Says Presidency
-
NEWS22 hours ago
FG Okays N58bn For Bridge Linking Niger, Kwara States
-
COVER STORIES13 hours ago
FG Okays N58bn For Niger/ Kwara Bridge
-
Others24 hours ago
Igala Cultural Group Honours Achema 20 Years After Death
-
COVER STORIES13 hours ago
Senate Seeks Diversification From Crude To Natural Gas Production